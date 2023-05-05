MRF, ITC, Dr Reddy’s among 82 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 7 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded lower on Friday as the HDFC twins dragged the indices. Nifty 50 tumbled under the 18,150 mark to 110 while Sensex slipped by 430 points at 61,321. The broader markets were largely red as Nifty Smallcap 50 dropped 0.66% while Nifty Midcap 50 was lower by 0.46%. The sectoral indices traded mixed as Nifty Media, Nifty Financial Services, Bank Nifty and Nifty Metal declined up to 1.5% while Nifty Consumer Durables gained 1.65% and Nifty Auto rose 0.75%. HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises and Axis Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, L&T, UltraTech Cement, with Titan down 3.23%. The biggest laggards are HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, Hindalco and UPL, with HDFC Bank lower by 5.4%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 57 stocks hit their upper price band. Apollo Microsystems, Sanghi Industries, Rane Engine Valve, AGI Greenpac, Mirza International were among the scrips. 23 stocks hit their lower price band including Avro India, RS Software, Spacenet Enterprises. 8 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 82 stocks hit their 52 week highs including MRF, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, GRP, ABB India, Oracle Financial Services Software, ION Exchange (India), Siemens, Polycab India, Power Mech Projects, KEI Industries, Vindhya Telelinks, Data Patterns (India), PG Electroplast, KDDL, TVS Motor Company, Goodyear India, Carborundum Universal, Ador Welding, Sundram Fasteners, Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL Liquid Overnight ETF, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cigniti Technologies, Surya Roshni, Ksolves India, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Apollo Tyres, IHL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and ITC among others.

Alternatively, 7 stocks including BEML Land Assets, Orient Electric, Rushil Decor, Sadhana Nitrochem, Teamlease Services, Virinchi are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

ITI, Rane Engine Valve, Khandwala Securities, GeeCee Ventures, W S Industries (I), HLE Glascoat, Pokarna, Poddar Pigments, Restaurant Brands Asia, AGI Greenpac, TIPS Industries are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.