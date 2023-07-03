MRF, HDFC, Tata Motors, HCL Tech among 153 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 19 touch 52-week lows

Domestic benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex recorded fresh highs in trade on Monday. The 30-share Sensex crossed the 65,000 mark for the first-time ever, while Nifty 50 topped the 19,300 mark. Bank Nifty surged past 45,000 in trade. Nifty Smallcap 100 soared 1.11% while Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.40%. Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 gained around 0.5% each. Sectorally, Nifty Metal jumped 1.28%, Nifty Auto added 0.56%, and Nifty IT gained 0.21%. Nifty Realty and Nifty Pharma were the two losers, as the indices traded flat. HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, M&M and ICICI Bank are among the most active stocks on Nifty 50.

Volume Gainers

ADF Foods, Palred Technologies, GNA Axles, Godrej Agrovet, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Abans Holdings, Hindustan Foods are among the volume gainers on the NSE.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are BPCL, Grasim, HDFC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, with BPCL up 3.29%. The biggest laggards are Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, SBI Life, with Power Grid down 1.78%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 76 stocks hit their upper price band. Suzlon, Brightcom Group, ADF Foods, RattanIndia Power, Servotech Power Systems, and Kirloskar Electric Company were among the scrips. 46 stocks hit their lower price band including Abans Holdings, Patel Engineering, Windsor Machines, and Apollo Micro Systems. 14 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 153 stocks hit their 52 week highs including MRF, Abbott India, Wendt (India), UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ABB India, Dynamatic Technologies, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Apar Industries, Housing Development Finance Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Invesco India Nifty Exchange Traded Fund, Cummins India, The Anup Engineering, Angel One, HDFC Bank, Cyient, Ethos, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Gensol Engineering, Centum Electronics, IndusInd Bank, JBM Auto, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bajaj Electricals, Muthoot Finance, Sundram Fasteners, Jash Engineering, Mallcom (India), HCL Technologies, Rane Holdings, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, ADF Foods, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, M K Proteins, Amara Raja Batteries, Repro India, Dreamfolks Services, Elecon Engineering Company, Dodla Dairy, Tata Motors among others.

Alternatively, 19 stocks including Gensol Engineering, Sheetal Cool Products, NIIT, Jet Airways (India), Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Latteys Industries and others are at 52 week lows.