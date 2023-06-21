MRF, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, BoB, HDFC Life, NTPC among 146 stocks to hit 52-week highs; 12 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading higher in the mid-day session despite unfavourable global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 38.75 points or 0.21% to 18,855.45 and BSE Sensex gained 165.49 points or 0.26% to 63,493.19. All the broader market indices were trading in green – Nifty 500 was up 0.31%, Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.93%, Nifty Midsmallcap 400 rose 0.72% and Nifty Large Midcap 250 surged 0.55%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 98.90 points 0.23% to 43,865.40, Nifty Media jumped 0.83%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.44% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 0.77% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.30%, Nifty Metal tanked 0.86% and Nifty Realty tumbled 0.45%. Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, ZEEL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

Power Grid, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Adani Ports, HeroMotoCorp, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and TCS were the top gainers while JSW Steel, Hindalco, ITC, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Hospital and HCL Tech were the losers.

Volume Gainers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India, ALLSEC, SUBROS, LIC MF – LIC MF G-sec LT ETF – GO, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, TCPL Packaging, Aether Industries, Xchanging Solutions, Intense Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Piramal Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Blue Dart Express, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, BEML, Muthoot Capital Services, AYM Syntex, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI-ETF 10 YEAR GILT, Ambika Cotton Mills, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Happiest Minds Technologies, Axiscades were the volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Bkm Industries, Paras Petrofils, Reliance Communications, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, Siti Networks, Tirupati Forge, Viji Finance, M K Proteins and TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power were 12 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, Astra Microwave Products, Atal Realtech, Aurionpro Solutions, Avalon Technologies, Axiscades Technologies, Balkrishna Industries, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Dynamics, Blue Star, Britannia Industries, CARE Ratings, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, CMS Info Systems, Coforge, CSL Finance, Cummins India, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dev Information Technology, Dynamatic Technologies, Electrosteel Castings, Engineers India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Global Vectra Helicorp, Godawari Power And Ispat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gulshan Polyols, HBL Power Systems, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HPL Electric & Power, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Igarashi Motors India, Inox Wind, Ircon International, Iris Clothings, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Jay Bharat Maruti, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, Jindal Stainless, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Industries, KPR Mill, L&T Finance Holdings, La Opala RG, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Linde India, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, Marksans Pharma, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metro Brands, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mindteck (India), MMP Industries, MRF, Mstc, Mtar Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot Finance, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Nilkamal, NTPC, Oil Country Tubular, Orbit Exports, Peninsula Land, Power Finance Corporation, PTC India Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Poly Medicure, Poonawalla Fincorp, Power Grid Corporation of India, Power Mech Projects, PSP Projects, PTC India, PTC Industries, Rane Holdings, Rategain Travel Technologies, REC, Rico Auto Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rolex Rings, Route Mobile, S&S Power Switchgears, Salzer Electronics, Sandhar Technologies, Satin Creditcare Network, Sat Industries, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Servotech Power Systems, Shalby, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Shriram Finance, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sigma Solve, SJS Enterprises, Styrenix Performance Materials, Subros, Sundaram Finance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Talbros Automotive Components, TARC, Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Product, Tata Motors, Tega Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Scott (India), Technocraft Industries (India), Tube Investments of India, TIPS Industries, TPL Plastech, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Ujjivan Financial Services, Vascon Engineers, Virinchi, Welspun Enterprises, Windlas Biotech, Zota Health Care and Zydus Lifesciences were among 146 stocks to hit 52-week highs.