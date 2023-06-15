Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex traded lower on the weekly F&O expiry day. The NSE benchmark fell 48.85 points or 0.26% to 18,707.05 and the 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 233.54 points or 0.37% to 62,994.97. The broader market indices were trading mixed; Nifty 100 was down 0.24% while Nifty Smallcap 50 rose 0.23%. The volatility index, India VIX rose 0.98% to 11.27. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 490.40 points or 1.11% to 43,497.60, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 1.63% while Nifty Pharma jumped 1.42%. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Paytm, Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Zomato and Tata Motors were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

Apollo Hospital, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Divis Lab, Cipla, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and ITC were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Kotak Bank, HDFC Life, State Bank of India (SBIN), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Hero Motocorp, Infosys and HDFC were the losers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

AIA Engineering, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, Asian Energy Services, Aster DM Healthcare, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Aurionpro Solutions, Aurobindo Pharma, Baid Finserv, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Brand Concepts, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Britannia Industries, Carborundum Universal, Chembond Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cords Cable Industries, Craftsman Automation, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat, DLF, Dynamic Cables, Dynamatic Technologies, Everest Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Force Motors, Genus Power Infrastructures, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, GKW, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Industries, Godrej Properties, Godawari Power And Ispat, Hariom Pipe Industries, HEG, Indo Count Industries, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, Indo Tech Transformers, Ingersoll Rand (India), International Conveyors, Indian Oil Corporation, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Inox Wind Energy, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, Jindal Stainless, JSW Ispat Special Products, Jubilant Industries, Just Dial, Jupiter Wagons, Karma Energy, Karur Vysya Bank, KEI Industries, Kirloskar Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, L&T Finance Holdings, Lorenzini Apparels, Landmark Cars, Lokesh Machines, Lumax Industries, Lupin, Man Infraconstruction, Max Healthcare Institute, Global Health, Menon Bearings, MIC Electronics, MRF, Munjal Showa, Nestle India, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NINtec Systems, Novartis India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Olectra Greentech, One 97 Communications (Paytm), PCBL, PI Industries, PB Fintech, Poly Medicure, Power Mech Projects, Precision Camshafts, The Ramco Cements, Responsive Industries, Roto Pumps, R S Software (India), R Systems International, Sahyadri Industries, Saksoft, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Servotech Power Systems, Shanthi Gears, Shree Digvijay Cement, Signet Industries, Sigma Solve, Somany Ceramics, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Steel Strips Wheels, Star Cement, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sula Vineyards, Sundram Fasteners, Syngene International, Syrma SGS Technology, Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Uma Exports, Vardhman Polytex, Virinchi, Wendt (India) and Zydus Lifesciences were among 136 stocks to hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Reliance Communications, Siti Networks, Sintex Plastics Technology, Suumaya Industries, Tirupati Forge, GHCL Textiles and M K Proteins were among 11 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Jubilant Industries, Poly Medicure, Nectar Lifesciences, Chembond Chemicals, Supreme Petrochem, Lokesh Machines, GKW, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Roto Pumps, PNC Infratech, Amrutanjan Health Care, Mukta Arts, Apex Frozen Foods, Cords Cable Industries, Bajaj Healthcare, NRB Industrial Bearings, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Madhucon Projects, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Mangalam Drugs And Organics and McLeod Russel India were the volume gainers.