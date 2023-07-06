MRF, Bajaj Auto, Britannia, HeroMotoCorp, HUL among 156 stocks to hit 52-week highs today; 14 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made fresh all-time highs today despite unfavourable global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 jumped to 19,472.50 and Sensex to 65,693.09. All broader market indices were trading in green – Nifty Next 50 rose 0.35%, Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.77% and Nifty Smallcap 250 jumped 0.72%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 117.35 points or 0.26% to 45,269.15, Nifty Auto soared 0.96%, Nifty Pharma jumped 0.83% and Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.63% while Nifty IT fell 0.36% and Nifty FMCG dipped 0.24%. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, HDFC, CEAT, Axis Bank, Infosys and Tata Motors were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Abbott India, Action Construction Equipment, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Amara Raja Batteries, Anand Rathi Wealth, The Anup Engineering, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Britannia Industries, Capacit’e Infraprojects, CARE Ratings, CCL Products (India), CEAT, CIE Automotive India, CMS Info Systems, Colgate Palmolive (India), Datamatics Global Services, DB Corp, DLF, Dreamfolks Services, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Elecon Engineering Company, Electrosteel Castings, eMudhra, Engineers India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, FDC, Five-Star Business Finance, Foods & Inns, Fusion Micro Finance, Gabriel India, GeeCee Ventures, Genus Power Infrastructures, GHCL Textiles, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Goldstone Technologies, Goodyear India, Gufic Biosciences, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Unilever, InterGlobe Aviation, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Inox Wind, Indian Oil Corporation, ION Exchange (India), Iris Clothings, Inox Wind Energy, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, JK Tyre & Industries, Jindal Stainless, Kalyan Jewellers India, KDDL, KEC International, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Kriti Industries (India), Kuantum Papers, Macrotech Developers, Larsen & Toubro, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra, Manorama Industries, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Max India, Global Health, Mahanagar Gas, MRF, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Mstc, Nath Bio-Genes (India), NCC, Nestle India, Neuland Laboratories, Novartis India, NTPC, Olectra Greentech, Patel Engineering, Power Finance Corporation, PNC Infratech, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hitachi Energy India, Power Mech Projects, Prakash Industries, Radico Khaitan, The Ramco Cements, Repro India, Rico Auto Industries, RPP Infra Projects, R Systems International, Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Sansera Engineering, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Sat Industries, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Selan Exploration Technology, SJS Enterprises, SJVN, Sarthak Metals, Somi Conveyor Beltings, Star Cement, Summit Securities, Sundaram Finance, Sundram Fasteners, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Swaraj Engines, Tega Industries, Time Technoplast, Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V2 Retail, Vardhman Polytex, Venus Remedies, Welspun Enterprises and Xchanging Solutions were among 156 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Aarti Industries, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Jet Airways (India), NIIT, Paisalo Digital, Sheetal Cool Products, Uravi T and Wedge Lamps, Arshiya, Kshitij Polyline, Paras Petrofils, Silly Monks Entertainment, Sumeet Industries, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power and Viji Finance were among 14 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Narmada Agrobase, Waterbase, CEAT, PNB Gilts, Puravankara, Genus Paper & Boards, Hindustan Zinc, Nath Bio-Genes (India), PNC Infratech, Sunteck Realty, Bohra Industries, RPP Infra Projects, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Apex Frozen Foods, Goodyear India, Premier Explosives, Manugraph India, Andrew Yule & Company, TVS Srichakra, Avanti Feeds, Onelife Capital Advisors and Action Construction Equipment were among the volume gainers.