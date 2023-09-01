Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
MRC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH2015PLC269095 and registration number is 269095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹17.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRC Agrotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹13.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.