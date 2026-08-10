What is the share price of MRC Agrotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRC Agrotech is ₹33.89 as on .

What kind of stock is MRC Agrotech? The MRC Agrotech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRC Agrotech? The market cap of MRC Agrotech is ₹106.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MRC Agrotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of MRC Agrotech are ₹35.87 and ₹33.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRC Agrotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRC Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRC Agrotech is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of MRC Agrotech is ₹26.88 as on .

How has the MRC Agrotech performed historically in terms of returns? The MRC Agrotech has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -7.05% for the past month, -19.54% over 3 months, 20.35% over 1 year, 17.46% across 3 years, and 36.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech are 78.27 and 2.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global