Here's the live share price of MRC Agrotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MRC Agrotech
|-6.15
|-7.05
|-19.54
|-26.68
|20.35
|17.46
|36.47
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MRC Agrotech has gained 20.35% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MRC Agrotech has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.6
|36.46
|10
|36.75
|36.52
|20
|36.38
|36.54
|50
|36.69
|36.86
|100
|37.07
|37.79
|200
|41.71
|37.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MRC Agrotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|MRC Agrotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|MRC Agrotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|MRC Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|MRC Agrotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 22 June 2026 Pursuant To Re
|Jun 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|MRC Agrotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of MRC Agrotech Limited
Source: Dion Global
MRC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH2015PLC269095 and registration number is 269095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRC Agrotech is ₹33.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MRC Agrotech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MRC Agrotech is ₹106.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MRC Agrotech are ₹35.87 and ₹33.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRC Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRC Agrotech is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of MRC Agrotech is ₹26.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MRC Agrotech has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -7.05% for the past month, -19.54% over 3 months, 20.35% over 1 year, 17.46% across 3 years, and 36.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech are 78.27 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global