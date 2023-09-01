What is the Market Cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd.? The market cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹17.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is 1.4 as on .

What is the share price of MRC Agrotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on .