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MRC Agrotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

MRC AGROTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of MRC Agrotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.89 Closed
-2.31₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MRC Agrotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.23₹35.87
₹33.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.88₹54.50
₹33.89
Open Price
₹35.31
Prev. Close
₹34.69
Volume
98,458

Source: Dion Global

MRC Agrotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MRC Agrotech		-6.15-7.05-19.54-26.6820.3517.4636.47
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MRC Agrotech has gained 20.35% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, MRC Agrotech has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

MRC Agrotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MRC Agrotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.636.46
1036.7536.52
2036.3836.54
5036.6936.86
10037.0737.79
20041.7137.48

Source: Dion Global

MRC Agrotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MRC Agrotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MRC Agrotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTMRC Agrotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
Jul 15, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTMRC Agrotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTMRC Agrotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Jun 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTMRC Agrotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 22 June 2026 Pursuant To Re
Jun 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTMRC Agrotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of MRC Agrotech Limited

Source: Dion Global

About MRC Agrotech

MRC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH2015PLC269095 and registration number is 269095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    Office No 404, Sagar Tech Plaza(B), Sakinaka Junction, Next Sakinaka Metro Mumbai Maharashtra 400072
  • Contact
    mrcagrotech@gmail.com
    www.mrcagro.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh
    Executive Chairman & CEO
  • Mrs. Shweta Mundra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jainendra Baxi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navin Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on MRC Agrotech Share Price

What is the share price of MRC Agrotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRC Agrotech is ₹33.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MRC Agrotech?

The MRC Agrotech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MRC Agrotech?

The market cap of MRC Agrotech is ₹106.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MRC Agrotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MRC Agrotech are ₹35.87 and ₹33.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRC Agrotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRC Agrotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRC Agrotech is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of MRC Agrotech is ₹26.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MRC Agrotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The MRC Agrotech has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -7.05% for the past month, -19.54% over 3 months, 20.35% over 1 year, 17.46% across 3 years, and 36.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech are 78.27 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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