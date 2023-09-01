Follow Us

MRC AGROTECH LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.15 Closed
-1.94-0.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:36 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MRC Agrotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.15₹17.15
₹17.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.85₹78.00
₹17.15
Open Price
₹17.15
Prev. Close
₹17.49
Volume
19,509

MRC Agrotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.15
  • R217.15
  • R317.15
  • Pivot
    17.15
  • S117.15
  • S217.15
  • S317.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.8617.63
  • 1059.717.54
  • 2060.0518.56
  • 5063.4224.52
  • 10066.6432.23
  • 20055.4740.23

MRC Agrotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.05-19.56-61.76-70.16-74.40177.96318.29
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

MRC Agrotech Ltd. Share Holdings

MRC Agrotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About MRC Agrotech Ltd.

MRC Agrotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH2015PLC269095 and registration number is 269095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kiritkumar Madhavlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Dhanaraj Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nilam Himanshukumar Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. A C Sadanandan
    Director
  • Mr. Uttam Kumar Singh
    Director

FAQs on MRC Agrotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd.?

The market cap of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹17.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is 1.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MRC Agrotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MRC Agrotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MRC Agrotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹78.00 and 52-week low of MRC Agrotech Ltd. is ₹13.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

