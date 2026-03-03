Facebook Pixel Code
MPS Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

MPS PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of MPS Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.73 Closed
4.85₹ 0.08
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
MPS Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.57₹1.73
₹1.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.57₹3.69
₹1.73
Open Price
₹1.57
Prev. Close
₹1.65
Volume
43,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of MPS Pharma has gained 31.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.12%.

MPS Pharma’s current P/E of -3.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

MPS Pharma Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MPS Pharma		04.85-1.70-13.50-53.12-4.7230.33
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, MPS Pharma has declined 53.12% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, MPS Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

MPS Pharma Financials

MPS Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.721.71
101.761.77
201.881.92
502.492.38
1003.062.61
2002.452.47

MPS Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MPS Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

MPS Pharma Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 02, 2026, 10:38 PM ISTMPS Pharma - Submission Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For TheQuarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 02, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTMPS Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
Jan 25, 2026, 2:02 AM ISTMPS Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 22, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTMPS Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
Nov 20, 2025, 2:09 AM ISTMPS Pharma - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 And A

About MPS Pharma

MPS Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC038300 and registration number is 038300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Niwas Sharma
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on MPS Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of MPS Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS Pharma is ₹1.73 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is MPS Pharma?

The MPS Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPS Pharma?

The market cap of MPS Pharma is ₹3.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MPS Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MPS Pharma are ₹1.73 and ₹1.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPS Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS Pharma is ₹3.69 and 52-week low of MPS Pharma is ₹1.57 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the MPS Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The MPS Pharma has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, 2.98% for the past month, -1.7% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and 31.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPS Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPS Pharma are -3.52 and 7.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

MPS Pharma News

