Here's the live share price of MPS Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of MPS Pharma has gained 31.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.12%.
MPS Pharma’s current P/E of -3.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MPS Pharma
|0
|4.85
|-1.70
|-13.50
|-53.12
|-4.72
|30.33
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, MPS Pharma has declined 53.12% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, MPS Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.72
|1.71
|10
|1.76
|1.77
|20
|1.88
|1.92
|50
|2.49
|2.38
|100
|3.06
|2.61
|200
|2.45
|2.47
In the latest quarter, MPS Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
|MPS Pharma - Submission Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For TheQuarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|MPS Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
|Jan 25, 2026, 2:02 AM IST
|MPS Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 22, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|MPS Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
|Nov 20, 2025, 2:09 AM IST
|MPS Pharma - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 And A
MPS Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC038300 and registration number is 038300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS Pharma is ₹1.73 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The MPS Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MPS Pharma is ₹3.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MPS Pharma are ₹1.73 and ₹1.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS Pharma is ₹3.69 and 52-week low of MPS Pharma is ₹1.57 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The MPS Pharma has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, 2.98% for the past month, -1.7% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and 31.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPS Pharma are -3.52 and 7.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.