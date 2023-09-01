What is the Market Cap of MPS Infotecnics Ltd.? The market cap of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is ₹169.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPS Infotecnics Ltd.? P/E ratio of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is -41.67 and PB ratio of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is 0.4 as on .

What is the share price of MPS Infotecnics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is ₹.45 as on .