MPS Infotecnics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MPS INFOTECNICS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.45 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MPS Infotecnics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.40₹0.45
₹0.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.35₹0.85
₹0.45
Open Price
₹0.45
Prev. Close
₹0.45
Volume
82,26,808

MPS Infotecnics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.47
  • R20.48
  • R30.52
  • Pivot
    0.43
  • S10.42
  • S20.38
  • S30.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.530.43
  • 100.560.43
  • 200.60.42
  • 500.660.42
  • 1000.710.43
  • 2000.930.48

MPS Infotecnics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.5000-10.00-35.71350.00350.00
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

MPS Infotecnics Ltd. Share Holdings

MPS Infotecnics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MPS Infotecnics Ltd.

MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007DL1989PLC131190 and registration number is 131190. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 377.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rachit Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Niwas Sharma
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on MPS Infotecnics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MPS Infotecnics Ltd.?

The market cap of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is ₹169.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPS Infotecnics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is -41.67 and PB ratio of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MPS Infotecnics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is ₹.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPS Infotecnics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPS Infotecnics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is ₹.85 and 52-week low of MPS Infotecnics Ltd. is ₹.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

