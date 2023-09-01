Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.40
|10.75
|22.09
|3.22
|18.03
|322.53
|23.17
|3.84
|-6.83
|1.51
|6.57
|-3.06
|144.92
|115.86
|2.92
|1.63
|18.33
|4.28
|-15.54
|36.57
|35.77
|2.58
|3.26
|4.03
|27.68
|-8.11
|-8.11
|-8.11
|3.43
|13.68
|21.30
|16.06
|-5.36
|104.94
|-18.69
|3.31
|2.19
|9.29
|14.61
|19.51
|43.16
|102.53
|-0.47
|2.54
|7.39
|-8.76
|-21.16
|510.55
|306.56
|-2.06
|9.63
|19.75
|24.63
|-16.22
|17.83
|17.83
|8.52
|3.78
|41.50
|62.44
|16.49
|537.33
|1,686.55
|5.74
|2.44
|4.67
|-16.44
|-42.08
|144.06
|71.68
|4.39
|4.88
|10.67
|9.23
|0.94
|67.08
|78.35
|-3.21
|-0.78
|-12.93
|-29.51
|-53.12
|955.00
|380.46
|6.09
|2.38
|59.67
|30.62
|90.69
|430.86
|35.01
|0
|-1.94
|-3.18
|0
|-7.88
|149.18
|245.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MPL Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1992PLC066635 and registration number is 066635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹20.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd. is 5.56 and PB ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd. is -1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹16.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPL Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹22.06 and 52-week low of MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹10.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.