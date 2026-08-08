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MPL Plastics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MPL PLASTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of MPL Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.19 Closed
-0.16₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MPL Plastics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.85₹6.20
₹6.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.28₹10.45
₹6.19
Open Price
₹5.85
Prev. Close
₹6.20
Volume
1,185

Source: Dion Global

MPL Plastics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MPL Plastics		-1.43-1.751.48-23.86-30.61-25.300.13
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MPL Plastics has declined 30.61% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, MPL Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

MPL Plastics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MPL Plastics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.186.24
106.216.23
206.266.26
506.386.35
1006.366.58
2007.367.3

Source: Dion Global

MPL Plastics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MPL Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MPL Plastics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTMPL Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30T
Jul 03, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTMPL Plastics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTMPL Plastics - Results - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTMPL Plastics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of MPL Plastics Limited Held On 28.05.2026 For Approval Of
May 13, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTMPL Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of MPL Plastics Limited Is Scheduled To Be Held

Source: Dion Global

About MPL Plastics

MPL Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1992PLC066635 and registration number is 066635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhup Bansilal Vaghani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Gopal Ajay Malpani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Sameer Rane
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar Negi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MPL Plastics Share Price

What is the share price of MPL Plastics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPL Plastics is ₹6.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MPL Plastics?

The MPL Plastics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPL Plastics?

The market cap of MPL Plastics is ₹7.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MPL Plastics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MPL Plastics are ₹6.20 and ₹5.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPL Plastics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPL Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPL Plastics is ₹10.45 and 52-week low of MPL Plastics is ₹5.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MPL Plastics performed historically in terms of returns?

The MPL Plastics has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, -30.61% over 1 year, -25.3% across 3 years, and 0.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPL Plastics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPL Plastics are -46.89 and -2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MPL Plastics News

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