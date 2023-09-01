What is the Market Cap of MPL Plastics Ltd.? The market cap of MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹20.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd.? P/E ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd. is 5.56 and PB ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd. is -1.72 as on .

What is the share price of MPL Plastics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹16.69 as on .