MPL PLASTICS LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.69 Closed
3.860.62
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
MPL Plastics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.60₹16.70
₹16.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.42₹22.06
₹16.69
Open Price
₹16.22
Prev. Close
₹16.07
Volume
39,695

MPL Plastics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.06
  • R217.43
  • R318.16
  • Pivot
    16.33
  • S115.96
  • S215.23
  • S314.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.416.03
  • 1018.7215.94
  • 201815.65
  • 5016.7415.07
  • 10014.2114.8
  • 20012.0414.43

MPL Plastics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.4010.7522.093.2218.03322.5323.17
3.84-6.831.516.57-3.06144.92115.86
2.921.6318.334.28-15.5436.5735.77
2.583.264.0327.68-8.11-8.11-8.11
3.4313.6821.3016.06-5.36104.94-18.69
3.312.199.2914.6119.5143.16102.53
-0.472.547.39-8.76-21.16510.55306.56
-2.069.6319.7524.63-16.2217.8317.83
8.523.7841.5062.4416.49537.331,686.55
5.742.444.67-16.44-42.08144.0671.68
4.394.8810.679.230.9467.0878.35
-3.21-0.78-12.93-29.51-53.12955.00380.46
6.092.3859.6730.6290.69430.8635.01
0-1.94-3.180-7.88149.18245.45

About MPL Plastics Ltd.

MPL Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1992PLC066635 and registration number is 066635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhup B Vaghani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Viren V Bhimani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Ajay Malpani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Radhika S Rane
    Woman Non Executive Director

FAQs on MPL Plastics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MPL Plastics Ltd.?

The market cap of MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹20.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd. is 5.56 and PB ratio of MPL Plastics Ltd. is -1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MPL Plastics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹16.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPL Plastics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPL Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹22.06 and 52-week low of MPL Plastics Ltd. is ₹10.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

