What is the share price of MPL Plastics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPL Plastics is ₹6.19 as on .

What kind of stock is MPL Plastics? The MPL Plastics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPL Plastics? The market cap of MPL Plastics is ₹7.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MPL Plastics? Today’s highest and lowest price of MPL Plastics are ₹6.20 and ₹5.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPL Plastics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPL Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPL Plastics is ₹10.45 and 52-week low of MPL Plastics is ₹5.28 as on .

How has the MPL Plastics performed historically in terms of returns? The MPL Plastics has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, -30.61% over 1 year, -25.3% across 3 years, and 0.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPL Plastics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPL Plastics are -46.89 and -2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global