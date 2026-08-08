Here's the live share price of MPL Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MPL Plastics
|-1.43
|-1.75
|1.48
|-23.86
|-30.61
|-25.30
|0.13
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MPL Plastics has declined 30.61% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, MPL Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.18
|6.24
|10
|6.21
|6.23
|20
|6.26
|6.26
|50
|6.38
|6.35
|100
|6.36
|6.58
|200
|7.36
|7.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MPL Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|MPL Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30T
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|MPL Plastics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|MPL Plastics - Results - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|MPL Plastics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of MPL Plastics Limited Held On 28.05.2026 For Approval Of
|May 13, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|MPL Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of MPL Plastics Limited Is Scheduled To Be Held
Source: Dion Global
MPL Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1992PLC066635 and registration number is 066635. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPL Plastics is ₹6.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPL Plastics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MPL Plastics is ₹7.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MPL Plastics are ₹6.20 and ₹5.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPL Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPL Plastics is ₹10.45 and 52-week low of MPL Plastics is ₹5.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPL Plastics has shown returns of -0.16% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, 1.48% over 3 months, -30.61% over 1 year, -25.3% across 3 years, and 0.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPL Plastics are -46.89 and -2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global