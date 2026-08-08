Here's the live share price of MPIL Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MPIL Corporation has declined 29.06% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, MPIL Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|412.56
|391.86
|10
|446.88
|418.81
|20
|488.95
|456.63
|50
|526
|486.21
|100
|460.38
|479.41
|200
|464.76
|488.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MPIL Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|MPIL Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|MPIL Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|MPIL Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|MPIL Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|MPIL Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
MPIL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74299MH1959PLC163775 and registration number is 163775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPIL Corporation is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPIL Corporation is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MPIL Corporation is ₹20.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MPIL Corporation are ₹360.00 and ₹351.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPIL Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPIL Corporation is ₹639.20 and 52-week low of MPIL Corporation is ₹324.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPIL Corporation has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -32.99% for the past month, -23.62% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and 8.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPIL Corporation are -6.09 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global