MPIL Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MPIL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹642.05 Closed
1.9912.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MPIL Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹642.05₹642.05
₹642.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹191.10₹629.50
₹642.05
Open Price
₹642.05
Prev. Close
₹629.50
Volume
31

MPIL Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1642.05
  • R2642.05
  • R3642.05
  • Pivot
    642.05
  • S1642.05
  • S2642.05
  • S3642.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5225.22602.58
  • 10219.28563.96
  • 20229.62500.43
  • 50242.01400.47
  • 100230.67337.56
  • 200229.49292.54

MPIL Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3892.23165.04123.05125.28221.02257.79
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

MPIL Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

MPIL Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MPIL Corporation Ltd.

MPIL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74299MH1959PLC163775 and registration number is 163775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Veena Dalal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshav Jetsey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam Swami
    Independent Director

FAQs on MPIL Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MPIL Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of MPIL Corporation Ltd. is ₹36.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPIL Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MPIL Corporation Ltd. is 50.97 and PB ratio of MPIL Corporation Ltd. is 2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MPIL Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPIL Corporation Ltd. is ₹642.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPIL Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPIL Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPIL Corporation Ltd. is ₹629.50 and 52-week low of MPIL Corporation Ltd. is ₹191.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

