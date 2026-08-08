What is the share price of MPIL Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPIL Corporation is ₹360.00 as on .

What kind of stock is MPIL Corporation? The MPIL Corporation is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPIL Corporation? The market cap of MPIL Corporation is ₹20.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MPIL Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of MPIL Corporation are ₹360.00 and ₹351.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPIL Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPIL Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPIL Corporation is ₹639.20 and 52-week low of MPIL Corporation is ₹324.70 as on .

How has the MPIL Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The MPIL Corporation has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -32.99% for the past month, -23.62% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and 8.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPIL Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPIL Corporation are -6.09 and 2.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global