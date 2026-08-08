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MPIL Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

MPIL CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of MPIL Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹360.00 Closed
-2.60₹ -9.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MPIL Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹351.15₹360.00
₹360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹324.70₹639.20
₹360.00
Open Price
₹351.15
Prev. Close
₹369.60
Volume
11

Source: Dion Global

MPIL Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MPIL Corporation has declined 29.06% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, MPIL Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

MPIL Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MPIL Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5412.56391.86
10446.88418.81
20488.95456.63
50526486.21
100460.38479.41
200464.76488.19

Source: Dion Global

MPIL Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MPIL Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MPIL Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTMPIL Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
Jul 17, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTMPIL Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTMPIL Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTMPIL Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTMPIL Corporation - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About MPIL Corporation

MPIL Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74299MH1959PLC163775 and registration number is 163775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Veena Dalal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devanshu Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam Swami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshav Jetsey
    Independent Director

FAQs on MPIL Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of MPIL Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPIL Corporation is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MPIL Corporation?

The MPIL Corporation is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPIL Corporation?

The market cap of MPIL Corporation is ₹20.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MPIL Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MPIL Corporation are ₹360.00 and ₹351.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPIL Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPIL Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPIL Corporation is ₹639.20 and 52-week low of MPIL Corporation is ₹324.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MPIL Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The MPIL Corporation has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, -32.99% for the past month, -23.62% over 3 months, -29.06% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and 8.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPIL Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPIL Corporation are -6.09 and 2.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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