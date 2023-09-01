Follow Us

MPF Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MPF SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Fire Protection Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.08 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MPF Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.08₹13.08
₹13.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.36₹13.08
₹13.08
Open Price
₹13.08
Prev. Close
₹13.08
Volume
0

MPF Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.08
  • R213.08
  • R313.08
  • Pivot
    13.08
  • S113.08
  • S213.08
  • S313.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.5312.97
  • 108.8312.66
  • 207.8612.02
  • 507.9910.59
  • 1007.179.28
  • 2006.28.13

MPF Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9821.3477.72103.74235.38
13.2826.47-4.62-31.5330.57374.23303.87
2.402.406.3166.84100.1379.7810.92

MPF Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

MPF Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MPF Systems Ltd.

MPF Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1993PLC287894 and registration number is 287894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kirti Ghag Rakesh
    Executive & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokanath S Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Arvind Oza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sushama Anuj Yadav
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on MPF Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MPF Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹.22 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPF Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MPF Systems Ltd. is -2.38 and PB ratio of MPF Systems Ltd. is -0.18 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of MPF Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹13.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPF Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPF Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹13.08 and 52-week low of MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹7.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.

