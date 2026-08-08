What is the share price of MPF Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPF Systems is ₹3.01 as on .

What kind of stock is MPF Systems? The MPF Systems is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPF Systems? The market cap of MPF Systems is ₹0.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MPF Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of MPF Systems are ₹3.01 and ₹3.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPF Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPF Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPF Systems is ₹3.01 and 52-week low of MPF Systems is ₹2.49 as on .

How has the MPF Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The MPF Systems has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 20.88% for the past month, 20.88% over 3 months, 20.88% over 1 year, -38.72% across 3 years, and -18.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPF Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPF Systems are 0.20 and 0.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global