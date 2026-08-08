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MPF Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

MPF SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Equipments

Here's the live share price of MPF Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.01 Closed
4.88₹ 0.14
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MPF Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.01₹3.01
₹3.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.49₹3.01
₹3.01
Open Price
₹3.01
Prev. Close
₹2.87
Volume
13

Source: Dion Global

MPF Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MPF Systems		9.8520.8820.8820.8820.88-38.72-18.5
Yash Innoventures		11.0239.97-11.61-0.2813.576.8543.37
Ranjeet Mechatronics		-0.14-0.1435.69-1.14-37.49-3.7131.09

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MPF Systems has gained 20.88% compared to peers like Yash Innoventures (13.57%), Ranjeet Mechatronics (-37.49%). From a 5 year perspective, MPF Systems has underperformed peers relative to Yash Innoventures (43.37%) and Ranjeet Mechatronics (31.09%).

MPF Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MPF Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54021.09
1067.5943.48
2078.9158.68
5057.1255.29
10035.1441.92
20021.2728.59

Source: Dion Global

MPF Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MPF Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MPF Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTMPF Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTMPF Systems - Results- Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTMPF Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 29Th July, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTMPF Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 29Th July, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTMPF Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About MPF Systems

MPF Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1993PLC287894 and registration number is 287894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parshottambhai Premjibhai Rupareliya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kishorbhai Patoriya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Prashant Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar Laxmanbhai Raval
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MPF Systems Share Price

What is the share price of MPF Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPF Systems is ₹3.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is MPF Systems?

The MPF Systems is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPF Systems?

The market cap of MPF Systems is ₹0.78 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MPF Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MPF Systems are ₹3.01 and ₹3.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPF Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPF Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPF Systems is ₹3.01 and 52-week low of MPF Systems is ₹2.49 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the MPF Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The MPF Systems has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 20.88% for the past month, 20.88% over 3 months, 20.88% over 1 year, -38.72% across 3 years, and -18.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPF Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPF Systems are 0.20 and 0.23 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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