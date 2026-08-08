Here's the live share price of MPF Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MPF Systems
|9.85
|20.88
|20.88
|20.88
|20.88
|-38.72
|-18.5
|Yash Innoventures
|11.02
|39.97
|-11.61
|-0.28
|13.57
|6.85
|43.37
|Ranjeet Mechatronics
|-0.14
|-0.14
|35.69
|-1.14
|-37.49
|-3.71
|31.09
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MPF Systems has gained 20.88% compared to peers like Yash Innoventures (13.57%), Ranjeet Mechatronics (-37.49%). From a 5 year perspective, MPF Systems has underperformed peers relative to Yash Innoventures (43.37%) and Ranjeet Mechatronics (31.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40
|21.09
|10
|67.59
|43.48
|20
|78.91
|58.68
|50
|57.12
|55.29
|100
|35.14
|41.92
|200
|21.27
|28.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MPF Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|MPF Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|MPF Systems - Results- Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|MPF Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 29Th July, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|MPF Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 29Th July, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|MPF Systems - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
MPF Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1993PLC287894 and registration number is 287894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPF Systems is ₹3.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The MPF Systems is operating in the Equipments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MPF Systems is ₹0.78 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MPF Systems are ₹3.01 and ₹3.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPF Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPF Systems is ₹3.01 and 52-week low of MPF Systems is ₹2.49 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The MPF Systems has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 20.88% for the past month, 20.88% over 3 months, 20.88% over 1 year, -38.72% across 3 years, and -18.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPF Systems are 0.20 and 0.23 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global