Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.98
|21.34
|77.72
|103.74
|235.38
|13.28
|26.47
|-4.62
|-31.53
|30.57
|374.23
|303.87
|2.40
|2.40
|6.31
|66.84
|100.13
|79.78
|10.92
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MPF Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH1993PLC287894 and registration number is 287894. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹.22 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of MPF Systems Ltd. is -2.38 and PB ratio of MPF Systems Ltd. is -0.18 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹13.08 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPF Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹13.08 and 52-week low of MPF Systems Ltd. is ₹7.36 as on Aug 28, 2023.