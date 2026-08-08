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MPDL Share Price

NSE
BSE

MPDL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of MPDL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.90 Closed
7.21₹ 2.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MPDL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹29.90
₹29.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.45₹57.20
₹29.90
Open Price
₹29.90
Prev. Close
₹27.89
Volume
961

Source: Dion Global

MPDL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MPDL		7.40-1.68-16.69-28.78-42.1910.5720.95
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MPDL has declined 42.19% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, MPDL has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

MPDL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MPDL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.4326.77
1027.7327.35
2029.3728.59
5032.6831.25
10034.1633.91
20038.8837.64

Source: Dion Global

MPDL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MPDL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MPDL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTMPDL - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 31, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTMPDL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 31, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTMPDL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTMPDL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTMPDL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About MPDL

MPDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102HR2002PLC097001 and registration number is 015040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Paliwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Babika Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagar Tanwar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on MPDL Share Price

What is the share price of MPDL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPDL is ₹29.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MPDL?

The MPDL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPDL?

The market cap of MPDL is ₹22.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MPDL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MPDL are ₹29.90 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPDL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPDL is ₹57.20 and 52-week low of MPDL is ₹23.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MPDL performed historically in terms of returns?

The MPDL has shown returns of 7.21% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -16.69% over 3 months, -42.19% over 1 year, 10.57% across 3 years, and 20.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPDL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPDL are -2.78 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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