MPDL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.69 Closed
-2.78-0.62
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MPDL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.26₹23.93
₹21.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.85₹34.20
₹21.69
Open Price
₹21.26
Prev. Close
₹22.31
Volume
269

MPDL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.33
  • R224.96
  • R326
  • Pivot
    22.29
  • S120.66
  • S219.62
  • S317.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.0922.46
  • 1017.0722.35
  • 2016.9622.33
  • 5017.722.46
  • 10017.6522.55
  • 20018.2421.98

MPDL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.96-7.86-23.41-8.6025.74185.77114.54
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

MPDL Ltd. Share Holdings

MPDL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MPDL Ltd.

MPDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102HR2002PLC097001 and registration number is 015040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Braham Dutt Bhardwaj
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Babika Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bishwa Nath Chatterjee
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on MPDL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MPDL Ltd.?

The market cap of MPDL Ltd. is ₹16.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MPDL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MPDL Ltd. is 8.45 and PB ratio of MPDL Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MPDL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPDL Ltd. is ₹21.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPDL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPDL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPDL Ltd. is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of MPDL Ltd. is ₹15.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

