Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.96
|-7.86
|-23.41
|-8.60
|25.74
|185.77
|114.54
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MPDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102HR2002PLC097001 and registration number is 015040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MPDL Ltd. is ₹16.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MPDL Ltd. is 8.45 and PB ratio of MPDL Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPDL Ltd. is ₹21.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPDL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPDL Ltd. is ₹34.20 and 52-week low of MPDL Ltd. is ₹15.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.