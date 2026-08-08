What is the share price of MPDL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPDL is ₹29.90 as on .

What kind of stock is MPDL? The MPDL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MPDL? The market cap of MPDL is ₹22.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MPDL? Today’s highest and lowest price of MPDL are ₹29.90 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MPDL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPDL is ₹57.20 and 52-week low of MPDL is ₹23.45 as on .

How has the MPDL performed historically in terms of returns? The MPDL has shown returns of 7.21% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -16.69% over 3 months, -42.19% over 1 year, 10.57% across 3 years, and 20.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MPDL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPDL are -2.78 and 0.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global