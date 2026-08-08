Here's the live share price of MPDL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MPDL
|7.40
|-1.68
|-16.69
|-28.78
|-42.19
|10.57
|20.95
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MPDL has declined 42.19% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, MPDL has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.43
|26.77
|10
|27.73
|27.35
|20
|29.37
|28.59
|50
|32.68
|31.25
|100
|34.16
|33.91
|200
|38.88
|37.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MPDL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|MPDL - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|MPDL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|MPDL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|MPDL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|MPDL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
MPDL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102HR2002PLC097001 and registration number is 015040. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MPDL is ₹29.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPDL is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MPDL is ₹22.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MPDL are ₹29.90 and ₹27.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MPDL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MPDL is ₹57.20 and 52-week low of MPDL is ₹23.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MPDL has shown returns of 7.21% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -16.69% over 3 months, -42.19% over 1 year, 10.57% across 3 years, and 20.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MPDL are -2.78 and 0.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global