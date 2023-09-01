What is the Market Cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.? The market cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹29.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.? P/E ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is 2.39 as on .

What is the share price of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹132.40 as on .