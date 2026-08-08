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Moxsh Overseas Educon Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOXSH OVERSEAS EDUCON

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Moxsh Overseas Educon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Moxsh Overseas Educon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.50₹140.00
₹106.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹106.00

Source: Dion Global

Moxsh Overseas Educon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Moxsh Overseas Educon		0-4.07-24.2920.45157.2853.2127.10
Physicswallah		5.36-11.5519.6914.69-15.23-5.36-3.25
NIIT Learning Systems		1.24-0.74-24.46-36.43-24.80-14.10-8.71
Crizac		-3.66-5.83-14.56-21.71-37.51-15.14-9.38
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-1.31-11.43-1.1213.5913.594.342.58
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.440.8915.7830.069.866.5714.47
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-2.06-11.109.43-8.82-38.43-14.93-9.25
Global Education		-2.131.44-12.5814.2956.0011.0761.22
S Chand & Company		1.80-3.00-13.57-12.72-29.83-11.122.47
Career Point Edutech		1.575.333.48-4.79-9.92-3.42-2.07
CL Educate		3.974.4351.990.19-27.96-8.6711.30
Arihant Academy		0.426.890.216.8936.3448.5330.70
Zee Learn		-3.08-8.3727.5126.28-21.3633.66-11.48
Drone Destination		0.89-1.85-17.53-23.34-60.25-34.98-17.19
Chetana Education		2.72-0.7420.08-5.31-39.35-23.07-14.56
Addictive Learning Technology		0.50-2.67-54.27-61.38-72.50-48.53-32.87
LCC Infotech		-9.57-18.00-18.53-31.15-7.1329.2714.75
DSJ Keep Learning		2.091.04-6.25-3.47-35.00-1.8617.02
Tree House Education & Accessories		-0.94-4.11-20.35-13.70-7.08-27.01-9.63
Usha Martin Education & Solutions		2.01-5.11-2.9617.76-4.9516.753.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Moxsh Overseas Educon has gained 157.28% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Moxsh Overseas Educon has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).

Moxsh Overseas Educon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Moxsh Overseas Educon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.8104.36
10104.02105.33
20109.32107.93
50114.52108.21
100100.2899.3
20073.3882.61

Source: Dion Global

Moxsh Overseas Educon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Moxsh Overseas Educon saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Moxsh Overseas Educon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Moxsh Overseas Educon fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Moxsh Overseas Educon

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74994MH2018PLC308826 and registration number is 308826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhananjay Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohit Vanawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Gurnani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nareshkumar Prajapati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Moxsh Overseas Educon Share Price

What is the share price of Moxsh Overseas Educon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Moxsh Overseas Educon?

The Moxsh Overseas Educon is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon?

The market cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹100.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Moxsh Overseas Educon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Moxsh Overseas Educon are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moxsh Overseas Educon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moxsh Overseas Educon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Moxsh Overseas Educon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Moxsh Overseas Educon has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, -24.29% over 3 months, 157.28% over 1 year, 53.21% across 3 years, and 27.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon are 43.73 and 6.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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