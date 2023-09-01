Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.87
|13.16
|3.12
|74.21
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|0
|-6.42
|8.66
|6.37
|-37.01
|51.50
|51.50
|22.55
|37.66
|49.10
|59.86
|50.55
|289.77
|-8.09
|0.57
|1.48
|28.14
|43.64
|-13.26
|579.57
|125.55
|5.85
|12.81
|-8.00
|32.28
|60.43
|49.22
|148.70
|9.21
|2.20
|-4.11
|-3.12
|66.69
|690.14
|1,000.96
|-22.78
|-12.86
|-4.69
|-11.59
|-56.12
|-79.67
|-92.38
|-1.41
|0.51
|44.02
|25.02
|16.49
|16.49
|16.49
|0.65
|-6.02
|-7.69
|16.42
|10.64
|116.67
|136.36
|4.82
|11.54
|3.57
|0
|-51.12
|-65.88
|-92.44
|2.94
|-2.78
|6.06
|2.94
|-43.55
|-49.28
|-32.69
|-2.30
|26.87
|18.06
|25.00
|-7.61
|269.57
|347.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74994MH2018PLC308826 and registration number is 308826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹29.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹132.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹68.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.