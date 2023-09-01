Follow Us

MOXSH OVERSEAS EDUCON LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹132.40 Closed
0.30.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.00₹132.85
₹132.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.05₹150.00
₹132.40
Open Price
₹132.00
Prev. Close
₹132.00
Volume
1,600

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R188
  • R244
  • R388
  • Pivot
    44
  • S188
  • S244
  • S388

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.57128.88
  • 1012.79124.85
  • 206.39121.1
  • 502.56117.86
  • 1001.28110.6
  • 2000.640

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. Share Holdings

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74994MH2018PLC308826 and registration number is 308826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhananjay Jaichand Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Dhananjay Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohit Vanawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhasis Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nareshkumar Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.?

The market cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹29.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹132.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is ₹68.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

