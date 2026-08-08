Here's the live share price of Moxsh Overseas Educon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|0
|-4.07
|-24.29
|20.45
|157.28
|53.21
|27.10
|Physicswallah
|5.36
|-11.55
|19.69
|14.69
|-15.23
|-5.36
|-3.25
|NIIT Learning Systems
|1.24
|-0.74
|-24.46
|-36.43
|-24.80
|-14.10
|-8.71
|Crizac
|-3.66
|-5.83
|-14.56
|-21.71
|-37.51
|-15.14
|-9.38
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-1.31
|-11.43
|-1.12
|13.59
|13.59
|4.34
|2.58
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.44
|0.89
|15.78
|30.06
|9.86
|6.57
|14.47
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-2.06
|-11.10
|9.43
|-8.82
|-38.43
|-14.93
|-9.25
|Global Education
|-2.13
|1.44
|-12.58
|14.29
|56.00
|11.07
|61.22
|S Chand & Company
|1.80
|-3.00
|-13.57
|-12.72
|-29.83
|-11.12
|2.47
|Career Point Edutech
|1.57
|5.33
|3.48
|-4.79
|-9.92
|-3.42
|-2.07
|CL Educate
|3.97
|4.43
|51.99
|0.19
|-27.96
|-8.67
|11.30
|Arihant Academy
|0.42
|6.89
|0.21
|6.89
|36.34
|48.53
|30.70
|Zee Learn
|-3.08
|-8.37
|27.51
|26.28
|-21.36
|33.66
|-11.48
|Drone Destination
|0.89
|-1.85
|-17.53
|-23.34
|-60.25
|-34.98
|-17.19
|Chetana Education
|2.72
|-0.74
|20.08
|-5.31
|-39.35
|-23.07
|-14.56
|Addictive Learning Technology
|0.50
|-2.67
|-54.27
|-61.38
|-72.50
|-48.53
|-32.87
|LCC Infotech
|-9.57
|-18.00
|-18.53
|-31.15
|-7.13
|29.27
|14.75
|DSJ Keep Learning
|2.09
|1.04
|-6.25
|-3.47
|-35.00
|-1.86
|17.02
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-0.94
|-4.11
|-20.35
|-13.70
|-7.08
|-27.01
|-9.63
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions
|2.01
|-5.11
|-2.96
|17.76
|-4.95
|16.75
|3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Moxsh Overseas Educon has gained 157.28% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.23%), NIIT Learning Systems (-24.80%), Crizac (-37.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Moxsh Overseas Educon has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.25%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.8
|104.36
|10
|104.02
|105.33
|20
|109.32
|107.93
|50
|114.52
|108.21
|100
|100.28
|99.3
|200
|73.38
|82.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Moxsh Overseas Educon saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Moxsh Overseas Educon fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74994MH2018PLC308826 and registration number is 308826. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moxsh Overseas Educon is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹100.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Moxsh Overseas Educon are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moxsh Overseas Educon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Moxsh Overseas Educon is ₹33.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moxsh Overseas Educon has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.07% for the past month, -24.29% over 3 months, 157.28% over 1 year, 53.21% across 3 years, and 27.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moxsh Overseas Educon are 43.73 and 6.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global