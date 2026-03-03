Facebook Pixel Code
Moving Media Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOVING MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Moving Media Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.00 Closed
-3.45₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Moving Media Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.20₹28.00
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.20₹84.45
₹28.00
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Moving Media Entertainment has declined 17.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -62.44%.

Moving Media Entertainment’s current P/E of 5.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Moving Media Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Moving Media Entertainment		-6.67-37.78-44.83-59.77-62.44-27.85-17.79
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Moving Media Entertainment has declined 62.44% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Moving Media Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Moving Media Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Moving Media Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.6630.19
1033.6932.48
2037.7936.24
5044.9243.45
10053.8752.35
20042.510

Moving Media Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Moving Media Entertainment saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.37%, while DII stake decreased to 4.48%, FII holding rose to 6.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Moving Media Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Moving Media Entertainment fact sheet for more information

About Moving Media Entertainment

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92419MH2022PLC382959 and registration number is 382959. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kuuldeep Beshawar Nath Bhargava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ayush Bhargava
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Shamsunder Rege
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinkesh Gulati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Moving Media Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Moving Media Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moving Media Entertainment is ₹28.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Moving Media Entertainment?

The Moving Media Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moving Media Entertainment?

The market cap of Moving Media Entertainment is ₹52.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Moving Media Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Moving Media Entertainment are ₹28.00 and ₹27.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moving Media Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moving Media Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moving Media Entertainment is ₹84.45 and 52-week low of Moving Media Entertainment is ₹27.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Moving Media Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Moving Media Entertainment has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -38.46% for the past month, -40.93% over 3 months, -62.44% over 1 year, -27.85% across 3 years, and -17.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moving Media Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moving Media Entertainment are 5.80 and 0.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Moving Media Entertainment News

