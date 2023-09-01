Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.99
|-4.99
|-9.73
|-14.23
|-18.52
|-18.63
|-2.53
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TZ1995PLC006511 and registration number is 006511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.65 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is 77.61 and PB ratio of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is 1.89 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹28.56 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.05 and 52-week low of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹28.56 as on Aug 29, 2023.