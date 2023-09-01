Follow Us

Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

MOUNT HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.56 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.56₹28.56
₹28.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.56₹35.05
₹28.56
Open Price
₹28.56
Prev. Close
₹28.56
Volume
0

Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.56
  • R228.56
  • R328.56
  • Pivot
    28.56
  • S128.56
  • S228.56
  • S328.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.8530.03
  • 1036.8531.45
  • 2033.832.8
  • 5013.520
  • 1006.760
  • 2003.380

Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.99-4.99-9.73-14.23-18.52-18.63-2.53
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd.

Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201TZ1995PLC006511 and registration number is 006511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Bafna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Bafna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Kankani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.65 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is 77.61 and PB ratio of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is 1.89 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹28.56 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.05 and 52-week low of Mount Housing and Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹28.56 as on Aug 29, 2023.

