Motor & General Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.45 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Motor & General Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.05₹39.50
₹39.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.45₹51.80
₹39.45
Open Price
₹39.50
Prev. Close
₹39.45
Volume
2,402

Motor & General Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.95
  • R240.45
  • R341.4
  • Pivot
    39
  • S138.5
  • S237.55
  • S337.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.6839.72
  • 1026.840.11
  • 2026.8640.1
  • 5027.7237.9
  • 10028.4435.16
  • 20028.2532.45

Motor & General Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.074.0942.4237.9438.91122.2576.31
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Motor & General Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Motor & General Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Motor & General Finance Ltd.

Motor & General Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1930PLC000208 and registration number is 000208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Arti Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Mitter
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Onkar Nath Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karun Pratap Hoon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Motor & General Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹152.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is -98.5 and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Motor & General Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹39.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motor & General Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motor & General Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹51.80 and 52-week low of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹22.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

