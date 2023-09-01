What is the Market Cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹152.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is -98.5 and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is 1.98 as on .

What is the share price of Motor & General Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹39.45 as on .