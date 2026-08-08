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Motor & General Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Motor & General Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.24 Closed
0.92₹ 0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Motor & General Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.56₹26.24
₹26.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.63₹33.33
₹26.24
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹26.00
Volume
290

Source: Dion Global

Motor & General Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Motor & General Finance		-1.50-9.2010.5323.13-0.27-18.14-1.04
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Motor & General Finance has declined 0.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Motor & General Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Motor & General Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Motor & General Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.7226.44
1027.126.83
2028.0227.4
5027.7327.23
10025.0126.19
20024.7525.78

Source: Dion Global

Motor & General Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Motor & General Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 2.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Motor & General Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTMotor & Gen. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, The August 11,2026.
Jul 02, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTMotor & Gen. Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTMotor & Gen. Fin. - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended Ma
May 28, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTMotor & Gen. Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results ForThe
May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTMotor & Gen. Fin. - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended Ma

Source: Dion Global

About Motor & General Finance

Motor & General Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1930PLC000208 and registration number is 000208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Arti Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Mitter
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Karun Pratap Hoon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Agnani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Leena Tuteja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Motor & General Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Motor & General Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motor & General Finance is ₹26.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Motor & General Finance?

The Motor & General Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Motor & General Finance?

The market cap of Motor & General Finance is ₹101.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Motor & General Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Motor & General Finance are ₹26.24 and ₹25.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motor & General Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motor & General Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motor & General Finance is ₹33.33 and 52-week low of Motor & General Finance is ₹16.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Motor & General Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Motor & General Finance has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -9.2% for the past month, 10.53% over 3 months, -0.27% over 1 year, -18.14% across 3 years, and -1.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance are 0.69 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Motor & General Finance News

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