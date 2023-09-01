Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Motor & General Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1930PLC000208 and registration number is 000208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹152.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is -98.5 and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹39.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motor & General Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹51.80 and 52-week low of Motor & General Finance Ltd. is ₹22.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.