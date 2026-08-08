What is the share price of Motor & General Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motor & General Finance is ₹26.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Motor & General Finance? The Motor & General Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Motor & General Finance? The market cap of Motor & General Finance is ₹101.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Motor & General Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Motor & General Finance are ₹26.24 and ₹25.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Motor & General Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motor & General Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motor & General Finance is ₹33.33 and 52-week low of Motor & General Finance is ₹16.63 as on .

How has the Motor & General Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Motor & General Finance has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -9.2% for the past month, 10.53% over 3 months, -0.27% over 1 year, -18.14% across 3 years, and -1.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance are 0.69 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global