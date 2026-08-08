Here's the live share price of Motor & General Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Motor & General Finance
|-1.50
|-9.20
|10.53
|23.13
|-0.27
|-18.14
|-1.04
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Motor & General Finance has declined 0.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Motor & General Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.72
|26.44
|10
|27.1
|26.83
|20
|28.02
|27.4
|50
|27.73
|27.23
|100
|25.01
|26.19
|200
|24.75
|25.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Motor & General Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 2.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Motor & Gen. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, The August 11,2026.
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Motor & Gen. Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Motor & Gen. Fin. - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended Ma
|May 28, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Motor & Gen. Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results ForThe
|May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Motor & Gen. Fin. - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended Ma
Source: Dion Global
Motor & General Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1930 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1930PLC000208 and registration number is 000208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Motor & General Finance is ₹26.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Motor & General Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Motor & General Finance is ₹101.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Motor & General Finance are ₹26.24 and ₹25.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Motor & General Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Motor & General Finance is ₹33.33 and 52-week low of Motor & General Finance is ₹16.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Motor & General Finance has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, -9.2% for the past month, 10.53% over 3 months, -0.27% over 1 year, -18.14% across 3 years, and -1.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance are 0.69 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global