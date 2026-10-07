Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects earnings across its coverage universe to accelerate sharply in the September quarter, even as global uncertainty, elevated energy prices, higher bond yields and continued foreign institutional selling keep pressure on Indian equities.

The brokerage expects aggregate profit after tax for its 399-company universe to rise 22% year-on-year in Q2FY27, the strongest growth in 11 quarters.

The brokerage expects the Nifty 50 to post 27% year-on-year earnings growth in Q2FY27, the highest in 17 quarters. Financials, metals, oil and gas excluding oil marketing companies, and telecom are expected to account for much of the earnings growth.

Motilal Oswal sees a tougher market, but earnings remain supportive

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said Indian equities are facing pressure from global macroeconomic conditions even though domestic economic indicators remain supportive. The brokerage pointed to healthy GDP growth, industrial production, goods and services tax collections, foreign exchange reserves, credit growth, automobile and cement volumes, domestic liquidity and a strong primary market pipeline.

“The great disconnect – domestic fundamentals vs. foreign outflows: Global developments have had a significant bearing on Indian market sentiment, weighing on an otherwise resilient macroeconomic backdrop. India’s economy and financial markets are increasingly caught between two contrasting forces. On one hand, healthy high-frequency indicators – including GDP growth, IIP, GST collections, all-time high forex reserves, strong credit growth, and auto and cement volumes – all point to buoyant economic activity.”

The brokerage said the Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 had fallen 14%, 2% and 3%, respectively, from their September 2024 peaks on a two-year basis. At the same time, the earnings trajectory has improved from FY25 levels, with smaller companies expected to deliver stronger profit growth than large caps.

Earnings growth is expected to broaden across sectors

For 2QFY27, Motilal Oswal expects sales for its universe to rise 19% year-on-year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to increase 17%. Profit after tax is projected to rise 22%.

Financials are expected to remain a major contributor, with private banks projected to post 24% profit growth, public-sector banks 27% and non-banking financial companies 24%. Metals are expected to grow 44%, oil and gas excluding oil marketing companies 34%, while telecom profit is projected to jump 71%.

The brokerage also expects cement, retail, consumer durables, defence, electronic manufacturing services and technology to deliver double-digit profit growth.

Segment Q2FY27E PAT growth MOFSL Universe 22% Large caps 23% Mid caps 11% Small caps 29% Nifty 50 27% Metals 44% Telecom 71% Oil & gas, excluding OMCs 34% NBFCs 24% Private banks 24% PSU banks 27%

Motilal Oswal expects profit after tax for its universe to grow 15% in FY27 and 17% in FY28. For the Nifty 50, the corresponding estimates are 17% and 13%. It has retained its FY27 Nifty earnings-per-share estimate but cut the FY28 estimate by 1.3%, with earnings per share expected to grow 16% in FY27 and 14% in FY28 to Rs 1,233 and Rs 1,406, respectively.

Foreign flows remain the biggest market pressure point

Domestic institutional buying has continued to provide support, but foreign institutional flows remain volatile. Motilal Oswal said domestic institutional investors invested about $18 billion in Indian equities between July and September, compared with $0.7 billion invested by foreign institutional investors.

The brokerage expects global bond yields, energy prices, inflation, the artificial intelligence-led trade, foreign flows and the supply of new equity through initial public offerings to remain important factors for the market.

“FII flow dynamics: FII selling has been a key constraint on India’s market performance over the past two years. A shift from aggressive selling toward a neutral stance, even without a meaningful return of FII buying, could provide a significant tailwind for equities. With DII and retail flows remaining resilient, a stabilization in FII flows could materially improve the liquidity backdrop.”

Motilal Oswal said the ability of the market to absorb a large pipeline of initial public offerings and other capital-raising activity without crowding out secondary-market flows will also be important.

Valuations have cooled, but smaller stocks still command a premium

The brokerage said valuations have fallen substantially from the September 2024 peak. The 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple for the Nifty 50 stood at 17.2 times, 18% below its long-period average. The corresponding multiple for the Nifty Midcap 150 was 22.8 times, 8% below its 10-year average, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 was at 23.2 times, still 25% above its long-period average.

India’s valuation premium over emerging markets has also narrowed to 35% in September 2026, compared with a long-term average of 72% and a peak of 147% in calendar year 2022.

“Given the persistent headwinds and the concentration of earnings growth in select themes, market performance is expected to remain firmly bottom-up. This is likely to favour growth-oriented businesses that are successfully scaling up and strengthening their competitive positioning, even as the debate between large caps and SMIDs and growth and value continues.”

Motilal Oswal moves more weight towards mid- and small caps

Motilal Oswal has reallocated 400 basis points of its model portfolio from large caps towards mid- and small-cap stocks. The brokerage remains overweight on diversified financials, automobiles, new-age technology platforms, manufacturing and industrials, and consumer discretionary.

It is underweight on private banks, consumer staples, energy and telecom, commodities, utilities and renewables, while maintaining a neutral stance on healthcare.

The brokerage has also increased the weight of new-age technology platforms by 100 basis points, adding Meesho and PhysicsWallah to the portfolio while trimming Eternal. Within manufacturing and industrials, it remains overweight on defence and electronic manufacturing services.

In consumption, Motilal Oswal maintains a strong preference for discretionary consumption and has no allocation to fast-moving consumer goods and staples. Titan Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, Radico Khaitan and Indian Hotels are among its portfolio picks.

Titan, financials and industrials among preferred names

The model portfolio includes a number of ‘Buy’ rated companies across sectors. Titan Company carries a 3% portfolio weight against 1.4% in the BSE 100, while Larsen & Toubro has a 3% weight. Other major allocations include ICICI Bank at 8%, HDFC Bank at 4%, Infosys at 4%, Bharti Airtel at 4%, and Reliance Industries at 4%.

Motilal Oswal has also added Adani Enterprises, raising the combined weight of commodities, utilities and renewables by 200 basis points. The brokerage said the company is positioned to benefit from India’s next capital expenditure cycle through exposure to airports, roads, data centres, new energy, mining, copper and strategic manufacturing.

“We have reallocated 400 bp of weight from the large to the mid and small caps in our model portfolio. Below, we discuss the key changes in our model portfolio: We remain ‘Overweight’ on Diversified Financials, Automobiles, New Age Tech Platforms, Manufacturing & Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.”

Motilal Oswal’s model portfolio has an overall projected profit after tax growth of 13% in FY26, 19% in FY27 and 14% in FY28, implying a 17% compound annual growth rate over FY26-FY28.

Strategy focused on earnings rather than index direction

Molilal Oswal’s central view is that Indian equities are entering a period where company-level earnings and business execution will matter more than broad index movements. Lower valuations, stronger earnings growth and resilient domestic liquidity provide support, but global rates, commodity prices, foreign flows and primary-market supply could continue to produce volatility.

Motilal Oswal therefore favours businesses where earnings growth is strengthening and has increased exposure to mid- and small-caps, while retaining selective large-cap positions across financials, industrials, technology, consumption and telecom.

“With valuations well below their peaks, healthy earnings growth, and a resilient macroeconomic environment, we believe the risk-reward profile for Indian equities has improved meaningfully. The earnings trajectory over the next two quarters will be closely watched, particularly as the lagged impact of global headwinds, the potential impact of an El Niño-related monsoon shortfall, and the strength of festive demand become more evident.”

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.