When a family orders a pizza on a Friday night, it reveals something about the economy. People tend to order food when they feel comfortable spending on things they want rather than only things they need. The domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal is betting this mood will improve, and it has turned positive on Jubilant Foodworks, the company that operates marquee brands like Domino’s, KFC and Popeyes in India.

In its report dated October 13, 2026, the brokerage rated the stock a ‘Buy’ and set a target price of Rs 625, which it says is about 47% above the current market price. It first moved to this rating in August 2026 in its report on quick service restaurants (QSR), meaning fast-food chains. According to the brokerage report, “risk-reward is attractive” after the recent fall in the share price.

Let’s take a look at the key details why the brokerage house is bullish on this QSR stock –

Pizza sales are picking up

The brokerage report noted, “Domino’s Pizza has demonstrated relatively resilient growth, delivering like-for-like (LFL) growth of 6.5% in FY26.”

It tracked like-for-like growth, which compares sales at stores open in both periods. That figure rose from 0.2% in the January-March quarter of the FY26 to 4.1% in the July-September quarter of the FY27.

Management expects 5 to 7% for the full year. Home delivery makes up roughly 76% of sales, and the company is also trying to win back customers who eat in or take food away.

Jubilant Food: Can Popeyes, the newcomer deliver

The report calls Popeyes, a fried chicken chain, “an incremental growth engine.”

Its revenue nearly doubled in the April-June quarter to Rs 70 crore. Its stores now average daily sales of about Rs 96,000, similar to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

The chain has grown from 42 stores to 88 in under three years, and management wants 250 stores and Rs 1,000 crore in revenue within three to four years. Spending on advertising and expansion still weighs on profit.

Spending slows, focus shifts

Jubilant has already built most of the factories and warehouses that supply its stores. Its eight supply centres can serve about 5,000 stores, so the company plans to make existing stores work harder rather than build more infrastructure.

Planned capital expenditure is Rs 750 crore to Rs 900 crore this year, much like last year. The brokerage believes this should improve return on capital employed and free cash flow, which is the cash left after running and investing in the business.

Jubilant FoodWorks margins: The key factor to watch

Profit margins have stayed around 12.5% for three years.

Motilal Oswal report cautioned that “FY27 is likely to be a transition year,” as better sales offset rising ingredient costs. It forecasts a margin of 12.6% this year and 13% next year.

“Management aims for a ~200bp gain in standalone EBITDA margin pre-Ind AS over FY24-FY28, although margins have remained broadly flat at ~12.5% over FY24-26. FY27 is likely to be a transition year, with productivity gains largely offsetting input cost inflation,” Motilal Oswal added.

The brokerage house report further added, “We model EBITDA margin improvement to become more visible in FY28.”

What investors need to watch

The brokerage expects EBITDA and profit after tax to grow at yearly rates of 13%, 15% and 21% from the FY26-28.

It values the stock at 15 times expected 2028 enterprise value to EBITDA. Its Rs 625 target values the India business at 27 times and international operations at 15 times that measure.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.