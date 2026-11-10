Gokaldas Export share price is down 54% so far this year. Given the rupee volatility and the global uncertainty, is there scope for this textile sector stock to gain going forward? Well, Motilal Oswal sees potential for a 46% rally over the next 12 months. They have set a target price of Rs 1,000 per share. They believe that the company’s well-diversified portfolio and a multi-country manufacturing model offer a “competitive edge over peers.”

Gokaldas Export Q2 earnings

Gokaldas Export reported consolidated Rs 1,110 crore revenue in Q2FY27, up 13% YoY. Its India revenue grew 10% YoY. According to Motilal Oswal, this is “well ahead of the Indian apparel export industry, which grew only 1.2%.” The Q2 profit after tax came in at Rs 41.2 crore.

The textile exporter’s Africa revenue grew 32% YoY on higher volumes and better pricing, though the quarter was hit by seasonal softness. Better product mix and higher productivity helped the margins. The Q2 EBITDA margin was 9.4%.

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Motilal Oswal on Gokaldas: Margin drivers for H2

The Gokaldas management expects margin improvement in H2FY27, driven by 130-140 bps benefit from favourable forex rates, 50 bps from withdrawal of customer discounts and pass-through of higher input costs.

At optimal utilisation, Motilal Oswal estimated that the EBITDA margins are expected to reach “13% in India and 10% in Africa and BTPL.”

Its net debt declined to Rs 430 crore in the September quarter to Rs 550 crore in the March quarter. “The company’s year-end debt is targetted to be Rs 650-700 crore including BTPL,” as per Motilal Oswal. The working capital is expected at 75 days in FY27, while capex guidance has been set at Rs 150-175 crore.

Motilal Oswal on Gokaldas: Betting on capacity expansion

The Gokaldas Export Management expects double-digit volume growth in India from FY28. They have outlined that this will be supported by a strong order book and increasing European business.

Motilal Oswal expects that the India capacity “is expected to reach 59 m pieces by FY27-end, with Bhopal Phase 2 and the proposed Ranchi facility adding revenue potential of Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore, respectively.”

In Africa, the company’s management expects over 20% revenue growth in FY28, supported by two new customers commencing orders from April 2027 and the AGOA extension until Dec 2028.

According to the domestic brokerage house, “Improved utilisation of the 45 m-piece capacity could support 10% EBITDA margins, although customer concentration may moderate H2FY27 revenue to $50-55m.

What should investors watch out for

Overall, Gokaldas Export is expected to see a dual advantage of better utilisation and improved capacity unlocking in the second half of FY27. The rupee has also been relatively weak, and this is generally seen as a supporting factor for textile exporters.

But investors should watch out for risks like US exposure and its impact, “raw material and cost pressure, and project and customer concentration risk,” Motilal Oswal pointed out.

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