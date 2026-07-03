India’s residential real estate cycle still has room to run despite concerns over moderating demand, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). Against this backdrop, it has reiterated ‘Buy’ ratings on Lodha Developers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, DLF Ltd. and Godrej Properties, while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on Oberoi Realty.

The brokerage house believes that consolidation in the sector is increasingly working in favour of large, branded developers with strong balance sheets and diversified project pipelines.According to them, listed developers under its coverage are expected to continue gaining market share over the next two years as smaller players struggle to replenish land banks and launch new projects. Motilal Oswal said its coverage universe is expected to deliver a 13% CAGR in pre-sales during FY26-28, supported by disciplined supply, stronger collections, healthy cash generation and continued regional diversification. The brokerage added that most developers are trading at a 10-35% discount to their residential net asset values, making valuations attractive.

Motilal Oswal on Lodha Developers: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on Lodha Developers with a target price of Rs 1,285, implying a potential upside of 29%, making it the brokerage’s preferred large cap real estate pick.

The brokerage expects the company to sustain its leadership position through a significant launch pipeline, continued business development and robust execution. It believes healthy operating cash flows will support deleveraging even as the company continues to scale up. Lodha is also targeting a sharp expansion in its rental business over the next six years, which is expected to strengthen earnings visibility while maintaining balance sheet discipline.

Motilal Oswal also expects the company’s cash flow profile to remain strong as collections continue to grow, allowing it to pursue expansion without materially increasing leverage. The brokerage believes branded developers such as Lodha are best positioned to benefit as housing demand increasingly shifts towards established names with execution capabilities and deeper land acquisition pipelines.

Motilal Oswal on Aditya Birla Real Estate: ‘Buy’

Among small and mid-cap developers, Motilal Oswal has identified Aditya Birla Real Estate as its preferred pick, reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,940, indicating a potential upside of 39%, the highest among its covered companies.

The brokerage said the company is steadily building a diversified real estate platform across residential developments and annuity assets. While pre-sales growth is expected to improve after FY27 as newer projects gather pace, collections are projected to strengthen steadily, supporting deleveraging over the coming years.

Motilal Oswal also expects Aditya Birla Real Estate to gradually build a sizeable annuity portfolio that could provide recurring income and improve earnings quality. According to the brokerage, the company’s diversified scale-up strategy and improving financial profile make it one of the strongest opportunities in the mid-cap real estate space.

Motilal Oswal on DLF: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on DLF with a target price of Rs 775, implying an upside potential of 19%.

The brokerage expects annuity income from the company’s commercial portfolio to remain a key growth driver over the next five years while residential launches continue to support cash generation. It also expects DLF’s collections to remain healthy and its balance sheet to stay in a net cash position despite continued investments.

According to the brokerage, DLF’s established presence in the National Capital Region and expanding annuity business provide greater earnings stability compared with peers. It believes the company’s financial strength and execution track record position it well to benefit from sustained demand for projects by established developers.

Motilal Oswal on Godrej Properties: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has reaffirmed a ‘Buy’ rating on Godrej Properties with a target price of Rs 2,280, implying a potential upside of 16%.

The brokerage expects the company’s extensive project pipeline and aggressive business development strategy to support growth across multiple cities. It forecasts collections to record a 17% CAGR during FY26-28, driven by sustained launches and healthy customer demand.

Motilal Oswal believes Godrej Properties’ diversified presence across major housing markets and continued addition of new projects should help it maintain market share gains as consolidation continues across the sector. The brokerage also expects its balance sheet to remain comfortable despite continued expansion.

Why Motilal Oswal remains positive on the sector

Motilal Oswal believes the current housing cycle differs materially from previous downturns because the sector is entering this phase with significantly stronger balance sheets, disciplined supply and healthier cash flows. The brokerage noted that developers are not facing widespread financial distress, project execution issues or excessive inventory, which typically marked earlier cyclical peaks. Inventory overhang across the top eight cities remains around 20 months, while sector net debt has declined by 58% since FY17.

Motilal Oswal expects companies under its coverage to generate residential collections of around Rs 2.40 lakh crore during FY27-28, providing sufficient cash to fund future growth, expand annuity portfolios and further strengthen balance sheets.

It also predicts that the surplus cash may support growth while maintaining healthy balance sheets. Developers under its coverage are projected to generate net operating cash flows equivalent to 20-60% of collections, reinforcing confidence in profitability and financial strength.

Conclusion

Motilal Oswal believes India’s residential real estate cycle is yet to peak, with consolidation continuing to favour organised developers over smaller regional players. The brokerage expects stronger collections, disciplined supply, improving cash flows and lower leverage to support earnings growth over the medium term.

It continues to prefer developers with diversified project portfolios and healthy balance sheets, reiterating ‘Buy’ ratings on Lodha Developers, Aditya Birla Real Estate, DLF and Godrej Properties, while retaining a ‘Neutral’ rating on Oberoi Realty, citing its limited upside potential.

Disclaimer: The research insights, ratings, and target prices detailed above are sourced from a third-party brokerage report and do not reflect the independent views or recommendations of this publication. This content is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an investment recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investors should note that the real estate sector is highly capital-intensive and subject to regulatory changes, cyclical demand fluctuations, and project execution risks, and they should consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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