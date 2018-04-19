​​ ​
  3. Motilal Oswal maintains ‘neutral’ on Gruh Fin with TP of Rs 600

Motilal Oswal maintains ‘neutral’ on Gruh Fin with TP of Rs 600

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released its first forecast for the 2018 southwest monsoon (June-September) rainfall.

By: | Published: April 19, 2018 3:29 AM
gruh finance, loan growth, IMD GRUH Finance (GRHF) reported strong 4QFY18 results, with continued highteens loan growth, an improvement in margins and lower-than-expected operating expenses. (Website)

GRUH Finance (GRHF) reported strong 4QFY18 results, with continued highteens loan growth, an improvement in margins and lower-than-expected operating expenses. However, higher tax expenses drove in-line PAT. Disbursements were up 20% YoY to Rs 1,510 crore for the quarter and up 28% YoY for the full year. Disbursement growth in the quarter was driven by home loans (+24% YoY) and developer loans (+33% YoY). Loan growth came in at 18% YoY/5% QoQ. The loan book stands at Rs 15,600 crore. Growth in the LAP book continues to decline (+13% YoY), while the NRP loan book continues to de-grow (-9% YoY). Calculated margins came in at 6.08% (+33bp YoY), led by lower cost of funds (-45bp YoY to 7.41%).

We believe cost of funds has bottomed out and should tick up from here. We have factored in 15bp spread compression in FY19. The C/I ratio surprised us positively (down 300bp YoY to 10.1%). Opex declined 3.4% YoY and 7.1% QoQ to Rs 23.3 crore. GRHF has performed impressively, with 23% loan book CAGR and 20% PAT CAGR over the last decade. At the same time, it has not compromised on underwriting standards, which reflects in the GNPL ratio of 0.5%. However, loan growth has slowed down meaningfully from the run-rate of ~25% two years ago. In addition, the future trajectory of spreads/margins is uncertain, if GSec yields remain elevated. We marginally cut our FY19/20E estimates by 2%/4% to account for some spread compression. Maintain Neutral with a target price of Rs 600 (12x FY20E BVPS).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) released its first forecast for the 2018 southwest monsoon (June-September) rainfall. It expects monsoon rainfall at 97% of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of +/-5%. Earlier this month, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, had predicted southwest monsoon rainfall at 100% (with an error margin of +/-5%).IMD has assigned 54% probability to a normal to above normal rainfall. It believes that there is only 14% probability of a deficient rainfall. As per IMD, the moderate La Nina conditions (associated with good rainfall) developed in the equatorial Pacific during 2017 started moderating in early 2018 and have weakened further.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top