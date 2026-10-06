Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has initiated coverage on Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,800, seeing room for the company to build a broader diagnostics franchise beyond its established tuberculosis testing business.

The brokerage expects Molbio’s Truenat platform, recurring test-kit sales, new assays such as HPV, international expansion and newer businesses in imaging and digital pathology to support strong earnings growth over the next three years.

Motilal Oswal’s target price implies a potential upside of about 19%. The brokerage has based its valuation on a 45-times multiple of 12-month forward earnings, a 20% premium to the sector multiple of 36 times.

Why Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Molbio

The investment case centres on Molbio’s Truenat platform, a portable, battery-operated polymerase chain reaction system designed for point-of-care molecular testing. The platform can deliver results in about 60 minutes and requires less infrastructure than conventional centralised PCR testing.

Molbio had more than 12,500 Truenat devices deployed across more than 90 countries as of March 2026, with 43 assays covering 30 diseases. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said the company is also moving beyond molecular diagnostics through Prognosys in imaging and OptraSCAN in digital pathology.

The brokerage’s broader thesis is that Molbio Diagnostics Ltd. is moving from selling diagnostic devices to building a recurring consumables-led business around its installed base.

Motilal Oswal analysts Tushar Manudhane, Vipul Mehta, Eshita Jain and Khyati Sonthalia said, “We believe Molbio is well positioned to capture the opportunity in decentralized molecular diagnostics via its integrated Truenat ecosystem, combining proprietary molecular diagnostic devices with a recurring test-kit franchise. The expanding installed base, widening assay menu and global scale-up provide multiple levers for sustainable growth, while increasing utilization should drive operating leverage.”

Truenat consumables lead growth as test-kit sales outpace equipment

Truenat contributed about 90% of Molbio’s revenue in FY26, making the platform the central part of the brokerage’s earnings case. Motilal Oswal expects Truenat revenue to grow at about 16% annually between FY26 and FY29, supported by more devices, higher utilisation of the existing installed base and additional assays.

The business model is increasingly weighted towards test kits rather than equipment. Between FY23 and FY26, Truenat device sales grew at an 18% compound annual growth rate, while test-kit sales grew at 84%. TB test kits accounted for 74% of consumables revenue in FY26.

The installed base also leaves room for higher utilisation. Truenat is deployed across about 8,000-9,000 diagnostic centres in India, while a significant number of TB diagnostic centres continue to rely on microscopy-based testing. Motilal Oswal expects conversion from microscopy to molecular testing to support further device placements and recurring test-kit consumption.

Cervical cancer screening: How HPV assays could fuel next demand surge

TB remains the anchor application for Truenat, but Motilal Oswal sees HPV testing as an important opportunity to increase utilisation of the existing installed base.

The brokerage noted that Molbio’s HPV assay underwent validation led by AIIMS in collaboration with international agencies, including the World Health Organization and Gates Foundation. The report said the test was the only Indian assay among multiple indigenous HPV DNA tests evaluated to meet the prescribed international criteria, after which a recommendation was made to the government for rollout under the national programme.

The report also said a government health technology assessment found Truenat’s HPV test cost-effective at the offered price for screening women aged 30-45. A potential national screening programme could therefore provide another recurring source of test-kit demand.

Motilal Oswal also sees a potential international opportunity if the HPV assay receives World Health Organization prequalification, which could allow Molbio to participate in international procurement programmes and expand into emerging markets pursuing cervical cancer screening.

Molbio’s earnings could accelerate as utilisation improves

Motilal Oswal expects the combination of higher test-kit consumption, installed-base expansion and international sales to support a 23% revenue compound annual growth rate between FY26 and FY29.

The brokerage expects operating leverage to push EBITDA growth faster than revenue, while adjusted profit after tax is projected to rise at a 50% compound annual growth rate over the same period.

Mobio Diagnostics financial performance

Financial metric FY27E FY28E FY29E Revenue Rs 1,830 crore Rs 2,290 crore Rs 2,680 crore EBITDA Rs 480 crore Rs 670 crore Rs 840 crore Adjusted PAT Rs 280 crore Rs 450 crore Rs 570 crore EBITDA margin 26.1% 29.5% 31.3% EPS growth 68.6% 58.2% 26.3%

Figures converted from the report’s Rs million/billion presentation into crore; estimates as per Motilal Oswal’s calculations.

The brokerage expects EBITDA margin to increase from 22.2% in FY26 to about 31.3% by FY29 as the mix moves further towards consumables and capacity utilisation improves.

Prognosys adds an imaging opportunity to the story

Molbio’s expansion into imaging through Prognosys gives the company another route to participate in decentralised healthcare.

Prognosys contributed about 11% of consolidated revenue and 7% of earnings in FY26, according to Motilal Oswal. Its portfolio includes ultra-portable, mobile and fixed X-ray systems, while its ProDigi platform adds digital workflow, artificial intelligence-assisted interpretation and remote radiology capabilities.

The brokerage expects Prognosys revenue to grow at about 36% annually between FY26 and FY29, reaching around Rs 3,900 million by FY29. Government-led tuberculosis screening programmes are expected to be an important source of demand for its portable X-ray systems.

The strategic attraction is the link between imaging and molecular testing. Portable X-rays can screen people for suspected TB, after which Truenat can provide molecular confirmation. This creates a screening-to-confirmation proposition rather than limiting Molbio to the testing stage alone.

OptraSCAN takes Molbio into digital pathology

The second newer business, OptraSCAN, gives Molbio exposure to digital pathology through whole-slide scanners, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence-enabled analysis.

The platform received US Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance, opening access to the US market, which Motilal Oswal estimates accounts for about 60% of the global pathology market. The brokerage expects OptraSCAN revenue to begin scaling from FY27 and reach about Rs 2,900 million by FY29.

The business is still at an early commercial stage. Motilal Oswal noted that OptraSCAN reported a loss of about Rs 90 million in the first quarter of FY27 and management does not expect the segment to become profitable in FY27.

Its longer-term potential comes from combining scanners with cloud-based workflows, remote access and artificial intelligence-enabled pathology analysis, allowing laboratories to digitise slides without relying entirely on traditional microscope-based processes.

Global Strategy: Emerging market expansion to anchor long-term scaling

Motilal Oswal expects international penetration to become an increasingly important part of Molbio’s growth. The company is focusing on markets including Africa and Southeast Asia while planning entry into Europe and the US.

The brokerage expects the company’s growing assay portfolio to support this expansion. Truenat currently offers 43 assays across 30 diseases, while another 34 assays across 22 diseases are under development.

The strategy also includes partnerships with companies working on sepsis and meningitis panels, TB triage and treatment monitoring, breast-cancer screening, veterinary diagnostics and other point-of-care applications. Motilal Oswal sees this partnership-led approach as a way to expand the use of the installed Truenat base without relying entirely on internal research and development.

Dependence on TB and government programmes key risk

The growth opportunity comes with concentration risks. TB test kits accounted for about 70.2% of FY26 revenue and 96% of test-kit volumes, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage also noted that the top 10 customers accounted for about 83% of FY26 revenue and that a significant portion of revenue comes from government and international aid-funded healthcare programmes. Procurement cycles, policy changes and delays in regulatory approvals could therefore affect growth.

Other risks identified by Motilal Oswal include slower-than-expected adoption or utilisation of Truenat instruments, manufacturing or product-quality issues and delays in product registrations or manufacturing licences.

Motilal Oswal sees room for a broader diagnostics franchise

The central argument behind the initiating coverage is that Molbio could gradually become less dependent on a single diagnostic application as its installed base is used for more diseases and its newer businesses gain scale.

Motilal Oswal expects revenue to rise fwith higher test-kit sales, new assays, international expansion and contributions from imaging and digital pathology supporting the increase.

Its base case assumes a 23% revenue growth annually on a compounded basis and 38% proit growth trajectory annually between FY26-FY29.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.