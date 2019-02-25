Motilal Oswal, IIFL Holdings shares slump after SEBI rules commodity arms ‘not fit and proper’

Motial Oswal Financial Services share price slumped by more than 5% in the morning trade on NSE to Rs 579.50.

Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services and IIFL Holdings slumped in trade on Monday morning, after stock market regulator SEBI ruled that the firms’ commodities arms are not “fit and proper” to act as commodity derivative brokers in connection with the Rs 5,600-crore scam at the now defunct NSEL. Motial Oswal Financial Services share price slumped by more than 5% in the morning trade on NSE to Rs 579.50. IIFL Holdings shares plunged by more than 6% on NSE, to hit the day’s low at Rs 336.

Meanwhile, in a regulatory filing last week, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Motilal Oswal Commodities Brokers is aggrieved by the order and consulting lawyers to explore legal options before it. The stock market regulator SEBI noted that reputation is an important factor for consideration of “fit and proper” criteria. Sebi said the reputation of the two entities have been seriously eroded, according to a PTI report.

The latest rulings have come against the backdrop of the payment scam at the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) that was discovered in 2013; and subsequently, many entities, including brokers, have come under the scanner of Sebi and other probe agencies. Reacting to the development, IIFL Holdings said that its commodities arm IICL is seeking legal advice about going in for appeal. “We would like to clarify to all our stakeholders and clients that this order has no impact on businesses of other companies of IIFL Group,” the brokerage said in a statement.