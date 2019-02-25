Motilal Oswal, IIFL Holdings shares slump after SEBI rules commodity arms ‘not fit and proper’

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 11:01 AM

Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services and IIFL Holdings slumped after SEBI ruled that the firms' commodities arms are not “fit and proper” to act as commodity derivative brokers in connection with the Rs 5,600-crore NSEL scam.

Promoters of 28 firms from BSE 500 pledge 50% of their holdings in Q3Motial Oswal Financial Services share price slumped by more than 5% in the morning trade on NSE to Rs 579.50.

Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services and IIFL Holdings slumped in trade on Monday morning, after stock market regulator SEBI ruled that the firms’ commodities arms are not “fit and proper” to act as commodity derivative brokers in connection with the Rs 5,600-crore scam at the now defunct NSEL. Motial Oswal Financial Services share price slumped by more than 5% in the morning trade on NSE to Rs 579.50. IIFL Holdings shares plunged by more than 6% on NSE, to hit the day’s low at Rs 336.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex up 130 points, Nifty above 10,800; Jet Airways down 5%, Tata Motors up 1.5%

Meanwhile,  in a regulatory filing last week, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Motilal Oswal Commodities Brokers is aggrieved by the order and consulting lawyers to explore legal options before it. The stock market regulator SEBI noted that reputation is an important factor for consideration of “fit and proper” criteria. Sebi said the reputation of the two entities have been seriously eroded, according to a PTI report. 

The latest rulings have come against the backdrop of the payment scam at the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) that was discovered in 2013; and subsequently, many entities, including brokers, have come under the scanner of Sebi and other probe agencies. Reacting to the development, IIFL Holdings said that its commodities arm IICL is seeking legal advice about going in for appeal. “We would like to clarify to all our stakeholders and clients that this order has no impact on businesses of other companies of IIFL Group,” the brokerage said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Motilal Oswal, IIFL Holdings shares slump after SEBI rules commodity arms ‘not fit and proper’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition