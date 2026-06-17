Are you planning to book a flight ticket anytime soon? If yes, chances are that one of the country’s leading online travel platforms has already appeared on your screen with a range of offers, discounts and coupon deals.

Interestingly, India’s online travel industry is entering a new phase of growth as more consumers increasingly rely on digital platforms to book flights, hotels, train tickets and holiday packages. According to the latest report by the domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal, the sector is benefiting from rising disposable incomes, improving internet penetration and a growing preference for online travel bookings across both metro cities and smaller towns.

Motilal Oswal believes this trend is likely to continue over the coming years and has reiterated its positive stance on select travel technology companies. The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on TBO Tek and initiated coverage on Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) and Yatra Online with ‘Buy’ ratings.

Motilal Oswal’s top travel stock picks

Company Rating Target Price Upside Potential TBO Tek Buy Rs 1,765 30% Ixigo Buy Rs 217 24% Yatra Online Buy Rs 125 21%

India’s online travel market is expanding rapidly

If you look at the country’s travel booking industry, over the last two decades, it has changed significantly. Earlier where travel bookings were once handled primarily through traditional agents has now gradually moved online.

According to the Motilal Oswal report, the industry has evolved from a fragmented offline model to a digital ecosystem driven by Online Travel Agencies.

With all these changes, now the next stage of growth is expected to be led by Artificial Intelligence-enabled services, personalised recommendations and real-time travel planning.

Motilal Oswal noted that the Indian OTA market is likely to grow from about Rs 2.08 lakh crore in FY23 to nearly Rs 3.84 lakh crore by FY28.

The report added that the sector is expected to grow faster than many global markets, supported by what it described as an “underpenetrated online travel ecosystem.”

The brokerage also expects online travel penetration to increase further, with the “market share of the online travel channel” projected to rise to 65% from around 54% currently.

TBO Tek remains the brokerage’s preferred pick

Among the brokerage’s travel sector recommendations, TBO Tek continues to remain a preferred choice.

According to the brokerage report, the company is expected to benefit from growing travel demand and increasing adoption of its business-to-business travel platform.

Motilal Oswal said, “We reiterate ‘Buy’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,765.”

The brokerage expects TBO Tek to deliver a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) growth of around 23% annually between FY26 and FY28. It also expects margins to improve over the same period, supporting earnings growth.

Why Ixigo is attracting attention

Motilal Oswal has also initiated coverage on Ixigo with a ‘Buy’ rating.

The brokerage expects the company to benefit from its strong presence across rail, flight and bus bookings. As per the brokerage house report, Ixigo has built a sizeable customer base and remains one of the leading consumer-focused travel platforms in India.

The brokerage stated, “We initiate coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 217.”

Motilal Oswal noted in its report that the company’s Flight, Train and Bus segments are expected to deliver a “GTV CAGR of 22/17/34%” respectively over FY26-FY28.

Motilal Oswal also expects profitability to improve as the company scales operations and expands higher-margin services.

Yatra’s growth is linked to hotels and packages

Yatra is the third stock on Motilal Oswal’s preferred list.

Motilal Oswal added that the company could benefit from increasing demand for hotel bookings, holiday packages and corporate travel solutions.

The brokerage noted, “We initiate coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 125.”

The report added that a larger contribution from hotels and holiday packages could improve margins and profitability over time.

What investors need to watch

Motilal Oswal highlighted several risks that investors should monitor. These include increasing competition among Online Travel Agencies, dependence on third-party suppliers, economic slowdowns, technology disruptions and the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence on travel planning.

Disclaimer: Investment recommendations and target prices for TBO Tek, Ixigo, and Yatra Online mentioned in this report reflect the views of a domestic brokerage house and are shared for informational purposes only. This analysis does not constitute a direct offer or financial solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Capital market investments carry inherent market risks; readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor to assess individual risk tolerance before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.