Here's the live share price of MOS Utility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of MOS Utility has gained 15.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.65%.
MOS Utility’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MOS Utility
|-9.40
|-1.50
|-12.22
|-13.28
|-23.18
|27.85
|15.88
|PB Fintech
|-1.72
|0.47
|-20.13
|-19.74
|1.17
|34.92
|4.09
|One97 Communications
|-6.39
|-11.58
|-20.88
|-17.77
|45.83
|19.05
|-7.46
|AvenuesAI
|-8.75
|-9.11
|-12.02
|0.25
|0.48
|4.94
|-6.07
|RNFI Services
|-5.03
|-8.11
|-21.51
|-10.72
|10.55
|12.79
|7.49
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-10.17
|-10.03
|-28.53
|-28.01
|-4.83
|-2.66
|-29.61
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|-5.32
|-3.72
|-23.80
|-31.16
|-38.31
|-10.31
|-51.37
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-6.94
|-13.88
|-20.62
|-38.76
|-82.34
|-61.28
|-53.91
Over the last one year, MOS Utility has declined 23.18% compared to peers like PB Fintech (1.17%), One97 Communications (45.83%), AvenuesAI (0.48%). From a 5 year perspective, MOS Utility has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (4.09%) and One97 Communications (-7.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.24
|21.54
|10
|21.43
|21.44
|20
|20.68
|21.28
|50
|21.8
|21.73
|100
|22.99
|22.63
|200
|24.45
|23.65
In the latest quarter, MOS Utility saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.22%, while DII stake increased to 0.42%, FII holding fell to 12.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MOS Utility fact sheet for more information
MOS Utility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66000MH2009PLC194380 and registration number is 194380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Financial Technologies (Fintech). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MOS Utility is ₹19.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The MOS Utility is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of MOS Utility is ₹508.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MOS Utility are ₹20.75 and ₹19.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MOS Utility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MOS Utility is ₹30.10 and 52-week low of MOS Utility is ₹15.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The MOS Utility has shown returns of -5.5% over the past day, -9.82% for the past month, -15.05% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, 27.85% across 3 years, and 15.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MOS Utility are 0.00 and 4.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.