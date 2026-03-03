Facebook Pixel Code
MOS Utility Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOS UTILITY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of MOS Utility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.75 Closed
-5.50₹ -1.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

MOS Utility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.75₹20.75
₹19.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.50₹30.10
₹19.75
Open Price
₹20.70
Prev. Close
₹20.90
Volume
40,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of MOS Utility has gained 15.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.65%.

MOS Utility’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

MOS Utility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MOS Utility		-9.40-1.50-12.22-13.28-23.1827.8515.88
PB Fintech		-1.720.47-20.13-19.741.1734.924.09
One97 Communications		-6.39-11.58-20.88-17.7745.8319.05-7.46
AvenuesAI		-8.75-9.11-12.020.250.484.94-6.07
RNFI Services		-5.03-8.11-21.51-10.7210.5512.797.49
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-10.17-10.03-28.53-28.01-4.83-2.66-29.61
Suvidhaa Infoserve		-5.32-3.72-23.80-31.16-38.31-10.31-51.37
AGS Transact Technologies		-6.94-13.88-20.62-38.76-82.34-61.28-53.91

Over the last one year, MOS Utility has declined 23.18% compared to peers like PB Fintech (1.17%), One97 Communications (45.83%), AvenuesAI (0.48%). From a 5 year perspective, MOS Utility has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (4.09%) and One97 Communications (-7.46%).

MOS Utility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

MOS Utility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.2421.54
1021.4321.44
2020.6821.28
5021.821.73
10022.9922.63
20024.4523.65

MOS Utility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MOS Utility saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.22%, while DII stake increased to 0.42%, FII holding fell to 12.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

MOS Utility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the MOS Utility fact sheet for more information

About MOS Utility

MOS Utility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66000MH2009PLC194380 and registration number is 194380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Financial Technologies (Fintech). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Dineshbhai Shah
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Natvarlal Ruparelia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh Ramrao Mijgar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiteshbhai Ghelabhai Ramani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anjeeta Anandnath Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Heena Rajendra Jaysinghani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on MOS Utility Share Price

What is the share price of MOS Utility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MOS Utility is ₹19.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is MOS Utility?

The MOS Utility is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of MOS Utility?

The market cap of MOS Utility is ₹508.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MOS Utility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MOS Utility are ₹20.75 and ₹19.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MOS Utility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MOS Utility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MOS Utility is ₹30.10 and 52-week low of MOS Utility is ₹15.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the MOS Utility performed historically in terms of returns?

The MOS Utility has shown returns of -5.5% over the past day, -9.82% for the past month, -15.05% over 3 months, -26.65% over 1 year, 27.85% across 3 years, and 15.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MOS Utility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MOS Utility are 0.00 and 4.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

MOS Utility News

