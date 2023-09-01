Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1986PLC038607 and registration number is 038607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹805.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is 41.11 and PB ratio of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is 6.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹1,438.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹1,458.80 and 52-week low of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹832.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.