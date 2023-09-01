Follow Us

MORGANITE CRUCIBLE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,438.00 Closed
1.8826.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,410.00₹1,459.00
₹1,438.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹832.60₹1,458.80
₹1,438.00
Open Price
₹1,432.80
Prev. Close
₹1,411.40
Volume
4,555

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,461.33
  • R21,484.67
  • R31,510.33
  • Pivot
    1,435.67
  • S11,412.33
  • S21,386.67
  • S31,363.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,005.511,386.81
  • 101,002.831,357.08
  • 201,012.51,283.07
  • 501,002.081,158.75
  • 100995.31,078.21
  • 200998.171,025.51

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6132.8443.9962.4646.4639.7158.47
2.255.239.349.9214.44265.99172.75
-2.52-7.0845.92109.14126.33254.62179.79
1.614.4464.02110.8686.73233.9688.67
-7.9016.7512.560.84-17.65-12.164.16
3.9827.61131.27995.981,050.371,050.371,050.37
0.39-13.65-36.67-33.42150.0032.14-33.18
1.9718.6944.2118.0318.031.4812.16
010.1733.477.08-28.61200.6358.04

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1986PLC038607 and registration number is 038607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukund Bhogale
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aniruddha Karve
    Director
  • Mr. Jonathan Percival
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Sonawane
    Director & Manager
  • Ms. Maithilee Tambolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Gaoli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹805.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is 41.11 and PB ratio of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is 6.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹1,438.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹1,458.80 and 52-week low of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd. is ₹832.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

