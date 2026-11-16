Everyone loves a comeback story. Could Indian stocks be setting up for one? After a period of relatively weak performance against global peers, the benchmark Sensex may have room to climb further over the next year.

The global brokerage house Morgan Stanley expects Indian equities to gain from improving corporate earnings, stronger domestic investment and a gradual recovery in market sentiment.

According to the brokerage report, the BSE Sensex could reach 95,000 by December 2027. This implies an upside potential of around 16% from its reference level.

However, this forecast depends on a few conditions holding up. These include steady global growth, a resolution to the India-US trade deal and crude oil prices staying below $100 a barrel.

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What could drive the next phase of the market, and what could derail it? Let’s take a look –

Why Morgan Stanley sees a turning point for Indian equities

Morgan Stanley believes three factors could shape India’s market outlook. These include – durable domestic growth, diversified economic drivers and relatively limited dependence on external conditions. The brokerage describes this as India’s “3D edge”.

It expects the country’s earnings growth cycle to gather pace, supported by improving investment activity, monetary policy support and consumer demand.

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The investment-to-GDP ratio, which measures how much of the economy is directed towards investment, could rise to 37.5% over the next five years.

The brokerage also sees a few things working in favour of company earnings such as more private investment in new capacity, stronger corporate balance sheets and a steady banking system. Looking ahead, it expects Sensex earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from FY26 to FY29.

Morgan Stanley in its report noted, “It is rare that growth is accelerating, valuations are relatively inexpensive, and sentiment is negative.” It believes this combination could support higher stock prices in the coming months.

Sensex target: Three possible outcomes

The brokerage has outlined three scenarios for the Sensex through December 2027, depending on how domestic and global conditions evolve.

Sensex: Three possible outcomes (Image Source: Morgan Stanley)

Sensex target now: Morgan Stanley’s 3 scenarios

Scenario Probability Sensex target Base case 50% 95,000 Bull case 30% 1,05,000 Bear case 20% 68,000

In its base case, Morgan Stanley expects domestic growth to remain strong, global growth to stay steady and Brent crude prices to remain below $100 per barrel. It also assumes a resolution to the India-US trade deal and a supportive liquidity environment.

In the bull case, the Sensex could rise to 1,05,000. This would require crude oil prices to remain below $75 per barrel, easing inflation pressures and reforms that encourage investment and market participation.

In the bear case, the index could fall to 68,000 if oil prices stay above $100 for several months, the Reserve Bank of India tightens monetary policy and global growth slows sharply.

Which sectors could lead the next rally?

Morgan Stanley prefers domestic-focused businesses over companies that depend heavily on overseas demand. It is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials.

Financial companies could benefit from credit growth and a healthy banking system. Consumer discretionary businesses may gain from improving household demand, while industrial companies could see opportunities from higher investment and infrastructure spending.

The brokerage is underweight on energy, materials, utilities and healthcare. However, it sees a possible opportunity in information technology services.

“IT Services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions,” the report said.

Why valuations and investor sentiment matter

Morgan Stanley believes Indian equities are relatively inexpensive compared with their past valuations once the economic cycle is taken into account. It expects the Sensex to trade at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 23 times at its December 2027 target, which is above the 25-year average of 22 times.

According to Morgan Stanley, the higher multiple is justified by better medium-term growth prospects and a steadier economic backdrop. It added that foreign investors are not heavily invested in India at the moment and that sentiment is subdued, so there is space for new money to come in.

However, risks remain. Higher oil prices, inflation, delays in investment and a slowdown in global growth could affect earnings and valuations. Morgan Stanley also flags longer-term concerns around farm productivity, judicial capacity and the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.