Morgan Stanley to invest Rs 400 crore in realty

The deal is in a fairly advanced stage of completion and is likely to be closed this week.

Morgan Stanley is set to enter the Indian warehousing space through a Rs 400-crore investment via which it will take 85-90% stake in a platform to be jointly operated with KSH Group, sources close to the deal told FE. The investment is likely to be done from the Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund (MSREF). The deal is in a fairly advanced stage of completion and is likely to be closed this week. Rohit Hegde, managing director at KSH Distriparks which is the parent of KSH Logistics, will likely own the remaining 10-15% in the asset.

There is an arrangement through which both parties will operate together and will likely pursue more deals in the coming times, sources indicated. Morgan Stanley is believed to be scouting for more investments in the warehousing sector and is potentially eyeing two more assets in Mumbai and Bengaluru for which they may shell out close to $50 million, sources said.

“They are going big on the space. You can expect Morgan Stanley to shore up many more assets in this segment in the coming times,” said a source aware of the deal. Email queries sent to Morgan Stanley and KSH Group remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

The KSH Group of companies, headquartered in Pune include KSH Distriparks, KSH Logistics, KSH Infra and KSH International. Avendus Capital is believed to be the advisor on the deal.

The Indian logistics segment is picking up steam in recent times with many foreign players showing interest.

Late last year, Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Group, which is an Asian logistics real estate developer, along with Germany’s Allianz, set up a $1-billion investment platform targeting the logistics space in the country. Similarly, in September 2018, GLP established a strategic joint venture with IndoSpace, marking its entry into India.