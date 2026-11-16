Amid rising foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and improving sentiment towards Indian equities, Morgan Stanley believes attractive valuations, strong fundamentals and multi-year low FPI positioning make a compelling case for a re-rating of Indian markets.

The US-based investment bank sees a 16% upside in the BSE Sensex from current levels in its base-case scenario, assigning it a 50% probability. It has set a target of 95,000 for the benchmark index by December 2027.

The forecast assumes robust domestic growth, steady global economic expansion and greater geopolitical clarity, including a resolution of India-US trade negotiations and Brent crude prices remaining below $100 per barrel.

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On the domestic monetary policy front, Morgan Stanley expects a further 75-basis-point increase in policy rates alongside favourable liquidity conditions. Its base case projects Sensex earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% through FY29.

The investment bank also believes India stands to benefit from any slowdown in the global artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom and an improvement in the geopolitical environment.

“India offers durable, diversified, and decoupled growth – characteristics that will likely bring upside risks to Indian stocks if the AI capex story wanes and/or geopolitics settle down,” it said.

Morgan Stanley expects the Sensex to trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23 times, above its 25-year average of 22 times. This reflects greater confidence in India’s medium-term growth prospects, lower market beta, higher long-term growth potential and a predictable policy environment. The investment bank also considers current equity valuations inexpensive by historical standards.

Its optimistic earnings outlook is underpinned by an emerging private capital expenditure cycle, re-leveraging of corporate balance sheets, a robust banking system and improving terms of trade. A rising share of global trade, declining oil dependence relative to GDP and a structural shift towards discretionary consumption are additional growth drivers.

In its bull-case scenario, to which it assigns a 30% probability, Morgan Stanley sees the Sensex reaching 105,000 by December 2027. This assumes Brent crude prices remain persistently below $75 per barrel, easing supply-side pressures and bringing down inflation expectations.

The bull case also factors in the elimination of long-term capital gains tax, alongside other reforms aimed at encouraging capital flows into the economy and financial markets. It assumes a pause in the global AI investment boom without a sharp collapse, with domestic corporate earnings compounding at 20.3% annually between FY26 and FY29.

At the other end of the spectrum, Morgan Stanley’s bear-case scenario projects the Sensex falling to 68,000 if crude oil prices rise above $100 per barrel and remain elevated for an extended period, accompanied by a significant slowdown in global growth.

Under this scenario, the Reserve Bank of India is assumed to end its rate-hike cycle to safeguard macroeconomic stability. Sensex earnings growth could moderate to a CAGR of 15.8% between FY26 and FY29, with weaker growth over the next 12 months. Equity valuations could also face further de-rating amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

In its portfolio strategy, Morgan Stanley favours domestic cyclicals over defensive and export-oriented sectors. It remains overweight on consumer discretionary, industrials and financials, while maintaining an equal-weight stance on communication services, consumer staples and technology. It is underweight on utilities, energy, healthcare and materials.

Morgan Stanley’s bullish outlook comes as global brokerages reassess their stance on Indian equities. CITIC CLSA, one of China’s leading investment banks, upgraded Indian equities from ‘underweight’ to ‘overweight’ on November 4.