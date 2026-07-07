Morgan Stanley believes Indian equities are positioned to outperform over the next year as the country’s recent valuation de-rating appears cyclical rather than structural. The brokerage expects growth to accelerate, supported by improving macro conditions, rising private investment, robust domestic liquidity and favourable policy settings, while subdued foreign positioning and historically low relative valuations provide additional upside for the market.

The brokerage has set a base-case BSE Sensex target of 89,000 by June 2027, implying around 15% upside from the July 2 closing level of 77,502. It also assigns a 25% probability to a bull-case target of 100,000, while its bear-case scenario projects the index at 66,000.

“We argue India’s relative de-rating is cyclical and with growth acceleration in the pipeline, it has potential to reverse,” Morgan Stanley said.

India’s valuation de-rating is cyclical, not structural

Morgan Stanley argues that concerns over India’s long-term growth trajectory are overstated.

According to the brokerage, fears surrounding slowing fertility and the impact of artificial intelligence on India’s services exports do not materially alter the country’s structural growth story. Instead, it believes demographic trends, productivity gains from AI, a larger consumer base, increasing investment and a favourable global trade environment continue to support India’s long-term outlook.

The recent underperformance of Indian equities, in Morgan Stanley’s view, reflects a temporary gap between India’s growth and stronger growth seen in economies benefiting from the AI investment cycle. As domestic growth accelerates, this gap is expected to narrow, supporting a re-rating in valuations.

Growth acceleration could become the next market catalyst

Morgan Stanley believes improving economic growth will be the key driver of equity market performance over the next year.

The brokerage expects the upcoming earnings season to positively surprise investors, supported by strong high-frequency economic indicators. It also sees limited concern from the monsoon and believes ongoing structural reforms aimed at liberalising foreign portfolio investment flows could further improve investor sentiment.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley expects a growing pipeline of initial public offerings to support market liquidity, although it notes excessive issuance could eventually become a headwind if supply significantly outpaces demand.

Category Morgan Stanley View Base-case Sensex target (June 2027) 89,000 (around 15% upside from July 2 close of 77,502) Bull-case target 100,000 (25% probability) Bear-case target 66,000 Key market view India’s valuation de-rating is cyclical, not structural Key growth drivers Faster economic growth, private capex revival, robust domestic liquidity, supportive policy, improving earnings Investment-to-GDP forecast 37.5% over the next five years Sensex earnings CAGR (Base case) 16% (FY26-FY29) Broad market earnings growth FY26: 10% • FY27: 15% • FY28: 22% Bull-case earnings CAGR 19% (FY26-FY29), aided by lower oil prices and stronger global growth Preferred sectors (Overweight) Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials Underweight sectors Energy, Materials, Utilities, Healthcare Technology view Neutral; sees AI creating opportunities for Indian IT services Top stock picks Maruti Suzuki, Trent, Lenskart Solutions, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Prestige Estates, Adani Power Key upside catalysts Strong earnings, private investment recovery, FPI reforms, healthy domestic inflows Key risks Geopolitical tensions, weaker global growth, higher oil prices, weak farm productivity, AI-related labour disruption

“We expect an upside surprise given strong high frequency indicators,” the brokerage said.

Private capex revival strengthens macro outlook

A central pillar of Morgan Stanley’s bullish view is the expected recovery in private investment.

The brokerage projects India’s investment-to-GDP ratio to rise to 37.5% over the next five years, supported by improving macro stability, fiscal discipline, an undervalued currency and moderate real interest rates.

It believes the combination of accelerating investment, stable policy, healthy domestic equity inflows and historically weak foreign ownership creates a favourable backdrop for sustained market gains.

Morgan Stanley also highlighted that India’s share of global corporate profits now exceeds its weight in global equity indices by the widest margin since 2009, suggesting room for further foreign participation.

Sensex target backed by improving earnings outlook

Morgan Stanley expects corporate earnings to remain a major driver of market returns over the medium term.

Its base-case scenario assumes Sensex earnings compound at 16% annually through FY2029, while broad market earnings growth is projected at 10% in FY2026, 15% in FY2027, and 22% in FY2028.

Under the bull-case scenario, where oil prices remain below US$80 per barrel and global growth strengthens, earnings could compound at 19% annually between FY2026 and FY2029.

Conversely, the bear-case assumes oil prices above US$120 per barrel, weaker global growth and tighter monetary policy, resulting in lower earnings growth and valuation compression.

Domestic cyclicals remain Morgan Stanley’s preferred investment theme

Morgan Stanley continues to favour sectors that are most closely linked to India’s domestic growth cycle.

The brokerage is overweight Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials, citing improving credit growth, stronger consumption and a recovery in private capital expenditure.

Within Consumer Discretionary, it expects lower interest rates, tax reductions and higher household incomes to support demand. Industrials are expected to benefit from investments in energy, defence, semiconductors, fertilisers and data centres, while Financials should see stronger earnings as net interest margins stabilise and credit costs remain benign.

The brokerage is underweight Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare, preferring domestic cyclicals over defensive and globally exposed sectors. While remaining neutral on Technology, Morgan Stanley believes Indian IT services firms could emerge as unexpected beneficiaries of the global AI adoption cycle by helping enterprises build AI applications and solutions.

Top stock picks reflect domestic growth focus

Morgan Stanley’s focus list continues to favour companies positioned to benefit from India’s domestic economic expansion.

Its preferred stocks include Maruti Suzuki India, Trent, Lenskart Solutions, Varun Beverages, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Prestige Estates and Adani Power.

The brokerage believes these companies offer exposure to rising consumption, financial sector strength, infrastructure spending and investment-led growth themes that are expected to drive India’s next earnings cycle.

External risks remain the biggest challenge

Despite its constructive outlook, Morgan Stanley cautions that several external risks could affect market performance.

The brokerage identifies geopolitical tensions, a sharp slowdown in global growth and sustained increases in oil prices as the biggest threats to its positive view.

On the domestic front, it highlights weak farm productivity, judicial capacity constraints and the long-term impact of embodied artificial intelligence on labour markets as structural risks that warrant monitoring.

Conclusion

Morgan Stanley believes India is entering a period of renewed equity outperformance as growth accelerates, earnings improve and investor positioning remains supportive. The brokerage expects the recent valuation de-rating to reverse as macro conditions strengthen and private investment gathers pace.

Disclaimer: The macroeconomic projections, corporate earnings growth forecasts, and index targets for the BSE Sensex mentioned in this article are solely the viewpoints and estimates of the tracking brokerage firm (Morgan Stanley) and do not represent the editorial stance or financial opinions of this publication. This content is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, invitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any equity shares, sectoral funds, or financial instruments. Broad-market equity investments, particularly within domestic cyclical sectors such as Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials, are subject to inherent market volatility, global macroeconomic shifts, crude oil price fluctuations, and geopolitical risks. Past performance or index trajectories are not indicative of future market outcomes. Readers are strongly advised to execute independent due diligence and consult a certified financial planner or SEBI-registered investment advisor prior to making any financial or investment commitments.

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