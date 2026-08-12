Morgan Stanley expects India’s earnings cycle to enter a stronger phase, with the brokerage seeing scope for earnings growth to accelerate over several quarters as capital spending broadens across sectors. Its India strategy favours domestic cyclicals over defensive and externally focused businesses, with Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials as its preferred sectors.

The international brokerage house also sees a longer-term opportunity from India’s rising consumption base, manufacturing expansion and investment in areas such as energy infrastructure, defence, semiconductors, fertilisers and data centres.

Morgan Stanley sees earnings upcycle gaining momentum

Morgan Stanley said India’s earnings were “once again in the throes of an upcycle” and expected the acceleration to last several quarters, even after accounting for near-term risks from geopolitical tensions and a potentially weak monsoon.

“With earnings growth acceleration likely in the pipeline and valuations and sentiment coming off near extremes, Indian equities appear poised for a strong year ahead,” Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage expects investment as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) to rise to 37.5% over the coming five years, supported by spending across Energy, Defence, Semiconductors, fertilisers and data centres.

Morgan Stanley’s India strategy View Overall market Constructive Earnings cycle Upcycle Preferred style Domestic cyclicals Financials Overweight Consumer Discretionary Overweight Industrials Overweight Energy Underweight Materials Underweight Utilities Underweight Healthcare Underweight IT services Dark horse

Source: Morgan Stanley India Equity Strategy Playbook.

Financials: Morgan Stanley sees room for an earnings recovery

Financials are among Morgan Stanley’s preferred sectors, as the brokerage expects the banking earnings cycle to improve.

The strategy report said net interest margins were approaching a trough, while strong credit growth and benign credit costs could support earnings.

“we think India earnings are once again in the throes of an upcycle,” Morgan Stanley said, linking the broader earnings recovery to improving domestic conditions and investment.

The Financials preference also fits Morgan Stanley’s broader view that domestic demand and credit creation should become increasingly important drivers of India’s earnings growth.

Consumer Discretionary: Rising incomes support the domestic cycle

Consumer Discretionary is another core part of Morgan Stanley’s strategy.

The brokerage expects consumption to benefit from rising incomes and India’s relatively young population. It described the country’s growing consumer base as one of its key structural advantages.

Morgan Stanley said, “India’s key leverage is its growing consumer base, with rising incomes of a relatively young population.”

The preference reflects the brokerage’s broader strategy of favouring domestic cyclicals over defensive sectors and companies more dependent on external demand.

Industrials: Private capex becomes the next major catalyst

Industrials form the third major overweight in Morgan Stanley’s India strategy, supported by expectations of a broader private capital expenditure cycle.

The brokerage identified Energy, Defence, Semiconductors, fertilisers and data centres as areas that could drive investment over the coming years. It expects investment as a percentage of GDP to reach 37.5% over the next five years.

This makes the Industrials preference a forward-looking call on the next phase of India’s investment cycle rather than simply a view on near-term industrial production.

India’s manufacturing story could strengthen over the coming decade

Morgan Stanley’s longer-term thesis extends beyond the current earnings cycle.

The brokerage expects India’s manufacturing share of GDP to increase during the coming decade and sees the country as a potential beneficiary of a more multi-polar global economy.

It also highlighted India’s growing role in global economic expansion. India accounted for 18% of global GDP growth in 2025, according to the report, with Morgan Stanley expecting that contribution to increase in the coming years.

The brokerage also sees India’s relatively low starting point for labour productivity as an opportunity for artificial-intelligence-led productivity gains.

Data centres could become a new investment theme

Energy infrastructure is another part of Morgan Stanley’s structural thesis.

The brokerage said India was one of the fastest-growing markets for energy infrastructure and that this could support a boom in data centres.

The connection is important for the strategy because Morgan Stanley sees rising power demand and digital infrastructure investment as complementary parts of India’s next investment cycle.

IT services could be Morgan Stanley’s ‘dark horse’

Despite preferring domestic cyclicals, Morgan Stanley did not rule out an upside surprise from IT services.

The brokerage described IT services as a potential “dark horse”, arguing that global companies could increasingly turn to Indian technology companies to build artificial-intelligence applications and solutions.

At the same time, Morgan Stanley acknowledged that India’s lack of a direct artificial-intelligence investment play remained a challenge for the market, while potential disruption to Indian services exports remained a risk.

Why Morgan Stanley is cautious on Energy, Materials and Utilities

The strategy is not uniformly bullish.

Morgan Stanley remains underweight Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare. Its preference is based on a broader rotation towards domestic cyclicals rather than defensives and externally facing businesses.

The brokerage also highlighted India’s continuing dependence on imported oil as a structural vulnerability.

“While India’s oil intensity is a lot lower than previously, it still needs to import oil,” Morgan Stanley said.

The strategy therefore favours businesses that can benefit directly from domestic investment and consumption rather than sectors more exposed to external demand or commodity-related risks.

Valuations and foreign positioning add to the India case

Morgan Stanley’s constructive view is also supported by market positioning and valuations.

The brokerage highlighted strong domestic equity flows, an emerging initial public offering pipeline, India’s weak trailing 12-month relative performance, relative valuations at previous troughs and multi-year-low foreign positioning as factors supporting the market outlook.

It also said India’s share of global profits exceeded its global index weight by the highest margin outside 2009.

This combination gives the brokerage confidence that improving earnings could eventually be accompanied by better investor sentiment.

Morgan Stanley sees 12% nominal growth as a long-term possibility

The longer-term strategy rests on the potential for stronger nominal economic growth.

Morgan Stanley said that if India could lift nominal growth to 12%, the equity market could compound strongly through the end of the decade.

“If India can lift nominal growth to 12%, which is in the realm of the possible, the equity market could be a strong compounder to the end of this decade,” Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage’s argument is therefore not dependent solely on valuation rerating. It combines earnings growth, investment, consumption, manufacturing expansion and productivity gains.

Key risks: Geopolitics, global growth and artificial intelligence

Morgan Stanley identified several risks to the strategy.

The main external risks are geopolitical tensions and slowing global growth. Domestically, the brokerage highlighted low productivity in farming, capacity constraints in the judiciary and the possibility of embodied artificial intelligence affecting labour markets.

The report also identified prolonged conflict in the Middle East and a severe drought caused by adverse weather during the summer sowing season as short-term risks to the earnings upcycle.

Morgan Stanley India Strategy: Domestic cyclicals over defensives

Morgan Stanley’s strategy is ultimately built around the expectation that India’s earnings recovery can broaden into a sustained upcycle.

Strategic theme Morgan Stanley’s view Earnings Upcycle Capital spending Major medium-term driver Investment/GDP 37.5% expected over next five years Domestic cyclicals Preferred Financials Overweight Consumer Discretionary Overweight Industrials Overweight Defensives Underweight relative preference External-facing sectors Underweight relative preference IT services Potential dark horse

Source: Morgan Stanley India Equity Strategy Playbook.

Conclusion

The brokerage’s central thesis is that India’s next phase of equity-market performance could be driven less by defensive growth and more by a combination of domestic consumption, private investment and an earnings upcycle.

Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials are therefore the core sector preferences, while the longer-term opportunity extends into manufacturing, energy infrastructure, defence, semiconductors and data centres.

Disclaimer: The views and investment strategies expressed by the brokerage in this article are its own and do not constitute personal financial, tax, or legal advice. Readers are advised to consult SEBI-registered financial advisors to assess their individual risk profile and investment objectives before making any investment decisions.

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