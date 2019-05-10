Morgan Stanley downgrades Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani-led company loses Rs 28K crore in m-cap

Mumbai | Updated: May 10, 2019 2:07:21 AM

On Thursday, the company lost Rs 28,081.36 crore in market cap which stood at Rs 7.95 lakh crore at the end of the trading session.

RIL stock, which has been falling since Monday has lost Rs 96,265 crore in market capitalisation in the last 4 sessions.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded Reliance Industries (RIL) to equal weight from overweight as it expects the earnings growth of the Mukesh Ambani-led company to halve in financial year 2019-20, after delivering a 17% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) between FY17 and FY19.

Morgan Stanley noted that while the potential upside from digital investments could offer structural upside as RIL rolls out new businesses, the cyclical headwinds in energy has led to a downgrade of RIL.

“We expect earnings upswing of the last two fiscal is likely to reverse, yet investors are dismissing refining headwinds amid tighter crude markets. A rising glut in the gas and polyester markets could also slow growth into 2020. Upside appears limited amid core business drags, with no material capacity adds,” the brokerage said in a report dated May 8.

On Thursday, the company lost Rs 28,081.36 crore in market cap which stood at Rs 7.95 lakh crore at the end of the trading session. RIL’s share price closed down 3.41% to Rs 1255.15 before falling 3.7% in the intra-day trade to hit a low of Rs 1251.50 on BSE, on Thursday. The brokerage downgraded RIL to equal-weight, with a target of Rs 1,349 per share.

“Downside earnings surprises in the energy business should unfold and attract increasing investor attention — a complete reversal in the narrative after the positive triggers that played out since 2017. While the potential upside from digital investments could, however, offer structural upside as RIL rolls out new businesses, the cyclical headwinds in energy lead us to downgrade RIL to EW (equal weight),” Morgan Stanley report added.

However, commercial launch of broadband services, asset monetisation, newsflow on energy and telecom business above the brokerage’s base case valuations, and clarity on next leg of investments could act as positive triggers and drive upside risks to current rich valuations, the brokerage said.

