More drops in Big Tech pull US stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 20%

Amazon, Apple and Microsoft each fell more than 1 per cent.
US stocks are opening broadly lower, extending a weak streak into a third day. The price of Bitcoin dropped another 20 per cent Wednesday, extending a sharp pullback in crypto assets over the past month, after China’s banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies.
Big Tech companies extended their declines on Wall Street. Amazon, Apple and Microsoft each fell more than 1 per cent. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange operator that had an IPO last month, dropped 8 per cent. The drop in Bitcoin follows a recent reversal by longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla, which now says it will no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for cars.
