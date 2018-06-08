More banks follow peers in hiking MCLRs

Other banks, such as Axis Bank and Bank of India, which typically take a call on lending rates during the middle of every month, may also raise rates later in June.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private bank by assets, on Thursday raised marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLRs) by 10 basis points (bps) across tenures, following similar hikes by its peers earlier this month. The one-year MCLR at the private lender now stands at 8.4%. HDFC Bank had last raised the rate in March by 10 bps to 8.3%. Late last week, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Union Bank of India had raised MCLRs amid a situation of tight liquidity in the system.

On Tuesday, Bank of Baroda, too, hiked its lending rates. The rate actions by banks were followed by a hike in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday and an increase in the central bank’s inflation forecast for FY19. The central bank tweaked the retail inflation range to 4.8-4.9% in the first half of 2018-19, and 4.7% in the second half.

The other banks to announce rate hikes on Thursday were Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank. While state-owned Indian Bank raised its MCLR by 10 bps for loans with tenures of three months and five years, Karur Vysya effected a similar hike for loans with tenures of six months and one year.

Bank of Maharashtra has indicated it will increase the lending rate. In a statement, its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) RP Marathe said that the repo rate transmission is expected to follow in terms of marginal hike in banks’ lending rates.

