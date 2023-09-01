Follow Us

MORARKA FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹137.85 Closed
0.070.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Morarka Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹134.05₹138.75
₹137.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.75₹164.70
₹137.85
Open Price
₹138.75
Prev. Close
₹137.75
Volume
3,204

Morarka Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.72
  • R2141.58
  • R3144.42
  • Pivot
    136.88
  • S1135.02
  • S2132.18
  • S3130.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.29137.6
  • 10131.69137.02
  • 20131.03135.54
  • 50135.49131
  • 100126.14125.7
  • 200112.45120.16

Morarka Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.363.766.8644.82-12.67287.22547.18
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Morarka Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Morarka Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Morarka Finance Ltd.

Morarka Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1985PLC035632 and registration number is 035632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S H Nevatia
    Director
  • Ms. Priyanka G Morarka
    Director
  • Mr. B J Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay S Banka
    Director
  • Mr. G R Morarka
    Director
  • Ms. K Savitha Rao
    Director

FAQs on Morarka Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Morarka Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Morarka Finance Ltd. is ₹62.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Morarka Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Morarka Finance Ltd. is 13.51 and PB ratio of Morarka Finance Ltd. is 0.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Morarka Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarka Finance Ltd. is ₹137.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morarka Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarka Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarka Finance Ltd. is ₹164.70 and 52-week low of Morarka Finance Ltd. is ₹91.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

