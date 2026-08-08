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Morarka Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MORARKA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Morarka Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.20 Closed
2.47₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Morarka Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.12₹62.20
₹62.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.11₹113.00
₹62.20
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹60.70
Volume
235

Source: Dion Global

Morarka Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Morarka Finance		3.27-4.2010.75-1.27-44.86-22.66-1.43
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Morarka Finance has declined 44.86% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Morarka Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Morarka Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Morarka Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.4761.12
1061.5561.19
2061.3161.43
5061.4860.87
10056.4961.53
20067.9769.75

Source: Dion Global

Morarka Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Morarka Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Morarka Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTMorarka Finance - Regulation 33(3)(A) - Financial Results
Jul 21, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTMorarka Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 - Outcome Of Board Meeting (Schedule III Part A - (4))
Jul 16, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTMorarka Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTMorarka Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTMorarka Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Morarka Finance

Morarka Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1985PLC035632 and registration number is 035632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G R Morarka
    Chairman
  • Ms. Priyanka G Morarka
    Director
  • Ms. Divya Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Tulsian
    Director
  • Ms. Nina Chatrath
    Director
  • Ms. K Savitha Rao
    Director

FAQs on Morarka Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Morarka Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarka Finance is ₹62.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Morarka Finance?

The Morarka Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Morarka Finance?

The market cap of Morarka Finance is ₹28.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Morarka Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Morarka Finance are ₹62.20 and ₹60.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morarka Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarka Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarka Finance is ₹113.00 and 52-week low of Morarka Finance is ₹42.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Morarka Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Morarka Finance has shown returns of 2.47% over the past day, -4.2% for the past month, 10.75% over 3 months, -44.86% over 1 year, -22.66% across 3 years, and -1.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Morarka Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morarka Finance are 16.77 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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