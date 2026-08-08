What is the share price of Morarka Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarka Finance is ₹62.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Morarka Finance? The Morarka Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Morarka Finance? The market cap of Morarka Finance is ₹28.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Morarka Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Morarka Finance are ₹62.20 and ₹60.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morarka Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarka Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarka Finance is ₹113.00 and 52-week low of Morarka Finance is ₹42.11 as on .

How has the Morarka Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Morarka Finance has shown returns of 2.47% over the past day, -4.2% for the past month, 10.75% over 3 months, -44.86% over 1 year, -22.66% across 3 years, and -1.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Morarka Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morarka Finance are 16.77 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global