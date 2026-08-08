Here's the live share price of Morarka Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Morarka Finance
|3.27
|-4.20
|10.75
|-1.27
|-44.86
|-22.66
|-1.43
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Morarka Finance has declined 44.86% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Morarka Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.47
|61.12
|10
|61.55
|61.19
|20
|61.31
|61.43
|50
|61.48
|60.87
|100
|56.49
|61.53
|200
|67.97
|69.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Morarka Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Morarka Finance - Regulation 33(3)(A) - Financial Results
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Morarka Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 - Outcome Of Board Meeting (Schedule III Part A - (4))
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Morarka Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Morarka Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Morarka Finance - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Morarka Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1985PLC035632 and registration number is 035632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarka Finance is ₹62.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Morarka Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Morarka Finance is ₹28.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Morarka Finance are ₹62.20 and ₹60.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarka Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarka Finance is ₹113.00 and 52-week low of Morarka Finance is ₹42.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Morarka Finance has shown returns of 2.47% over the past day, -4.2% for the past month, 10.75% over 3 months, -44.86% over 1 year, -22.66% across 3 years, and -1.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morarka Finance are 16.77 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global