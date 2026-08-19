Mopshop Distribution has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 19, 2026 and will close on Aug 21, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹138.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Unilever
|-1.36
|-4.89
|-8.86
|-10.72
|-21.88
|-7.3
|-3.92
|Godrej Consumer Products
|2.31
|-12.57
|-8.9
|-21.67
|-23.61
|-3.2
|-1.52
|Dabur India
|-1.88
|-5.39
|-10.89
|-19.57
|-22.71
|-10.64
|-7.55
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-5.09
|-9.94
|-13.04
|-12.19
|-16.3
|-1.59
|2.66
|Godrej Industries
|-0.43
|-9.88
|8.45
|19.86
|-4.24
|35.39
|16.75
|Cupid
|-2.01
|37.03
|148.41
|242.87
|726.58
|345.91
|162.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-1.53
|-4.66
|-14.31
|-27.79
|-37.44
|-18.47
|-8.27
|Gillette India
|-0.95
|-3.82
|-1.89
|-11.73
|-28.22
|10.96
|4.6
|Emami
|0.72
|-1.25
|-8.03
|-17.61
|-33.55
|-8.87
|-7.71
|Honasa Consumer
|1.54
|3.73
|33.88
|55.94
|66.15
|12.08
|7.08
|Jyothy Labs
|5.2
|4.78
|-1.32
|-12.19
|-37.49
|-14.41
|4.96
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|-10.07
|-10.19
|-8.11
|32.04
|111.44
|25.64
|14.39
|S H Kelkar & Company
|-6.68
|22.5
|26.72
|1.98
|-25.82
|2.39
|1.48
|Sacheerome
|6.23
|3.49
|47.85
|35.47
|161.38
|44.92
|24.93
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|1.92
|-4.34
|-13.33
|-10.49
|-43.81
|-17.48
|-10.89
|Kaya
|10.45
|36.41
|36.62
|3.2
|-20.74
|-2.54
|-5.43
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|-4.76
|15.7
|-0.24
|-15.83
|-26.64
|-30.89
|-19.95
|Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries
|0.04
|-1.1
|1.97
|-5.41
|-11.54
|-12.85
|6.06
|JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures
|3.25
|7.72
|-7.17
|-26.92
|-54.81
|-22.01
|-13.86
Source: Dion Global
Mopshop Distribution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2018PLC310403 and registration number is 310403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global