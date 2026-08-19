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Mopshop Distribution Share Price

Sector
Personal Care

Mopshop Distribution has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 19, 2026 and will close on Aug 21, 2026. The price band has been set at 138.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Mopshop Distribution Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Mopshop Distribution Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Unilever		-1.36-4.89-8.86-10.72-21.88-7.3-3.92
Godrej Consumer Products		2.31-12.57-8.9-21.67-23.61-3.2-1.52
Dabur India		-1.88-5.39-10.89-19.57-22.71-10.64-7.55
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-5.09-9.94-13.04-12.19-16.3-1.592.66
Godrej Industries		-0.43-9.888.4519.86-4.2435.3916.75
Cupid		-2.0137.03148.41242.87726.58345.91162.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-1.53-4.66-14.31-27.79-37.44-18.47-8.27
Gillette India		-0.95-3.82-1.89-11.73-28.2210.964.6
Emami		0.72-1.25-8.03-17.61-33.55-8.87-7.71
Honasa Consumer		1.543.7333.8855.9466.1512.087.08
Jyothy Labs		5.24.78-1.32-12.19-37.49-14.414.96
Bajaj Consumer Care		-10.07-10.19-8.1132.04111.4425.6414.39
S H Kelkar & Company		-6.6822.526.721.98-25.822.391.48
Sacheerome		6.233.4947.8535.47161.3844.9224.93
Ganesh Consumer Products		1.92-4.34-13.33-10.49-43.81-17.48-10.89
Kaya		10.4536.4136.623.2-20.74-2.54-5.43
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		-4.7615.7-0.24-15.83-26.64-30.89-19.95
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries		0.04-1.11.97-5.41-11.54-12.856.06
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures		3.257.72-7.17-26.92-54.81-22.01-13.86

Source: Dion Global

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About Mopshop Distribution

Mopshop Distribution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2018PLC310403 and registration number is 310403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Personal Care
  • Address
    Gala No. C/7, Sagar Industrial Estate 1, Near Parabwa Chinchoti, Thane Maharashtra 401208
  • Contact
    info@mopshop.in
    www.mopshop.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Hakim Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bunty Hakim Singh Gaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anju Prakash Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Paliwal
    Independent Director

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