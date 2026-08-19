Mopshop Distribution Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2018PLC310403 and registration number is 310403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.