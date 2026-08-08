What is the share price of Moongipa Capital Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹15.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Moongipa Capital Finance? The Moongipa Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moongipa Capital Finance? The market cap of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹14.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Moongipa Capital Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Moongipa Capital Finance are ₹16.00 and ₹15.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moongipa Capital Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moongipa Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹12.00 as on .

How has the Moongipa Capital Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Moongipa Capital Finance has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, 1.17% over 3 months, -16.84% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and 12.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance are 23.28 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global