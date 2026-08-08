Here's the live share price of Moongipa Capital Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Moongipa Capital Finance
|-2.81
|-4.31
|1.17
|-0.13
|-16.84
|-4.12
|12.99
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Moongipa Capital Finance has declined 16.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Moongipa Capital Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.95
|15.96
|10
|15.91
|15.95
|20
|15.94
|15.97
|50
|16.27
|16.01
|100
|15.66
|16.03
|200
|16.24
|16.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Moongipa Capital Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Moongipa Cap. Fin. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) , 2015
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Moongipa Cap. Fin. - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Moongipa Cap. Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Moongipa Cap. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Qu
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Moongipa Cap. Fin. - Appointment Of Chief Business Officer Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1987PLC028669 and registration number is 028669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹15.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moongipa Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹14.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Moongipa Capital Finance are ₹16.00 and ₹15.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moongipa Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Moongipa Capital Finance has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, 1.17% over 3 months, -16.84% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and 12.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance are 23.28 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global