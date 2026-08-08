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Moongipa Capital Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Moongipa Capital Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.55 Closed
-2.81₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Moongipa Capital Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.55₹16.00
₹15.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹20.50
₹15.55
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹16.00
Volume
10,925

Source: Dion Global

Moongipa Capital Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Moongipa Capital Finance		-2.81-4.311.17-0.13-16.84-4.1212.99
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Moongipa Capital Finance has declined 16.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Moongipa Capital Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Moongipa Capital Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Moongipa Capital Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9515.96
1015.9115.95
2015.9415.97
5016.2716.01
10015.6616.03
20016.2416.72

Source: Dion Global

Moongipa Capital Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Moongipa Capital Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Moongipa Capital Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTMoongipa Cap. Fin. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) , 2015
Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTMoongipa Cap. Fin. - Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTMoongipa Cap. Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTMoongipa Cap. Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Qu
Jul 21, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTMoongipa Cap. Fin. - Appointment Of Chief Business Officer Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Moongipa Capital Finance

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1987PLC028669 and registration number is 028669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr.(Ms.) Pooja Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Prakash Narain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Moongipa Capital Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Moongipa Capital Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹15.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Moongipa Capital Finance?

The Moongipa Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Moongipa Capital Finance?

The market cap of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹14.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Moongipa Capital Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Moongipa Capital Finance are ₹16.00 and ₹15.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moongipa Capital Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moongipa Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹20.50 and 52-week low of Moongipa Capital Finance is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Moongipa Capital Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Moongipa Capital Finance has shown returns of -2.81% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, 1.17% over 3 months, -16.84% over 1 year, -4.12% across 3 years, and 12.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance are 23.28 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Moongipa Capital Finance News

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