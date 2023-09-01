Follow Us

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOONGIPA CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.70 Closed
-4.3-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.62₹29.29
₹26.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹31.13
₹26.70
Open Price
₹29.29
Prev. Close
₹27.90
Volume
2,578

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.45
  • R230.21
  • R331.12
  • Pivot
    27.54
  • S125.78
  • S224.87
  • S323.11

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.1627.12
  • 1020.1827.1
  • 2020.4726.92
  • 5020.8725.71
  • 10019.9924.43
  • 20020.9623.19

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.61-0.268.4916.4428.67870.91468.09
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1987PLC028669 and registration number is 028669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Pooja Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Prakash Narain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹8.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is 49.08 and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹31.13 and 52-week low of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

