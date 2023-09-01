Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.61
|-0.26
|8.49
|16.44
|28.67
|870.91
|468.09
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1987PLC028669 and registration number is 028669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹8.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is 49.08 and PB ratio of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹31.13 and 52-week low of Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.