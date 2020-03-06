Moody’s changes JSW Steel outlook to stable from positive

JSW has been identified as the highest bidder for BPSL.

Moody’s on Thursday changed its rating outlook on JSW Steel to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’ on the expectation that the credit metrics of the steel producer will take longer to recover. At the same time, it affirmed the company’s Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 rating on the company’s senior unsecured dollar notes.

“The change in outlook to stable reflects JSW’s weaker-than-expected operating performance, and our expectation that it will take longer for the company’s credit metrics to improve to levels that warrant a higher rating,” says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody’s vice-president and senior credit officer. He added that the possibility of JSW Steel soon completing the acquisition of a minority stake in Bhushan Power and Steel could raise some execution risk and this has been factored into the latest credit view.

JSW has been identified as the highest bidder for BPSL. While final deal details are not known, Moody’s expects the acquisition cost to be around $2.7 billion and JSW’s cash outflow is expected to be limited to $600 million, the rating firm said in a release.

Moody’s further stated that steel consumption growth slowed to about 3.5% for the nine months ended December 2019 from 7.5% growth for the year ended March 2019. The slowdown was driven by a sluggish economic activity, which has weakened demand from steel-using industries such as manufacturing and automotive, and by slow government disbursements towards infrastructure projects.

“Reflecting this weak industry demand, profitability — as measured by Ebitda/tonne — for JSW’s Indian steel operations declined by 31% to Rs 8,168 over the same period from Rs 11,677 in fiscal 2019. As a result, JSW’s leverage — as measured by adjusted debt/Ebitda — is now trending above the upgrade trigger of 4.0x,” Moody’s said, adding that it expects leverage to remain at the 4.6x mark until the end of this quarter, before recovering to below 4.0x by fiscal 2021.

Moody’s expects a slight pick up in steel demand in fiscal 2021, along with a higher proportion of finished steel products with the commissioning of JSW’s cold rolling mill facility, and concerted backward integration efforts into increasing the production of its key input, iron ore. “These efforts will support profitability at levels appropriate for the company’s Ba2 rating,” Moody’s said.