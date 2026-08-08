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Monotype India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MONOTYPE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Monotype India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.34 Closed
3.03₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Monotype India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.33₹0.35
₹0.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.30₹0.70
₹0.34
Open Price
₹0.33
Prev. Close
₹0.33
Volume
11,30,376

Source: Dion Global

Monotype India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Monotype India		3.03-8.11-27.66-26.09-49.2517.426.34
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Monotype India has declined 49.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Monotype India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Monotype India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Monotype India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.320.33
100.320.33
200.340.34
500.370.37
1000.40.4
2000.440.46

Source: Dion Global

Monotype India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Monotype India saw a drop in promoter holding to 12.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Monotype India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTMonotype India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTMonotype India - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTMonotype India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 24, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTMonotype India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 28Th May, 2026
Apr 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTMonotype India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Monotype India

Monotype India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1974PLC287552 and registration number is 287552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Redekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryakant Kadakane
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Monotype India Share Price

What is the share price of Monotype India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monotype India is ₹0.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Monotype India?

The Monotype India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monotype India?

The market cap of Monotype India is ₹23.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Monotype India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Monotype India are ₹0.35 and ₹0.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monotype India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monotype India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monotype India is ₹0.70 and 52-week low of Monotype India is ₹0.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Monotype India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Monotype India has shown returns of 6.06% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -25.53% over 3 months, -47.76% over 1 year, 18.56% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monotype India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monotype India are -40.96 and -10.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Monotype India News

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