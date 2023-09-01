Follow Us

Monotype India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MONOTYPE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.30 Closed
3.450.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Monotype India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.30₹0.30
₹0.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.34
₹0.30
Open Price
₹0.30
Prev. Close
₹0.29
Volume
1,06,880

Monotype India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.3
  • R20.3
  • R30.3
  • Pivot
    0.3
  • S10.3
  • S20.3
  • S30.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.310.27
  • 100.30.25
  • 200.30.24
  • 500.30.25
  • 1000.280.26
  • 2000.250.28

Monotype India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.0030.43-3.237.14-6.2557.893.45
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Monotype India Ltd. Share Holdings

Monotype India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Feb, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Monotype India Ltd.

Monotype India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1974PLC287552 and registration number is 287552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suryakant Kadakane
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Redekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Monotype India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Monotype India Ltd.?

The market cap of Monotype India Ltd. is ₹21.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Monotype India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Monotype India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Monotype India Ltd. is -0.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Monotype India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monotype India Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monotype India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monotype India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monotype India Ltd. is ₹.34 and 52-week low of Monotype India Ltd. is ₹.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

