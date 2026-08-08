What is the share price of Monotype India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monotype India is ₹0.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Monotype India? The Monotype India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monotype India? The market cap of Monotype India is ₹23.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Monotype India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Monotype India are ₹0.35 and ₹0.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monotype India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monotype India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monotype India is ₹0.70 and 52-week low of Monotype India is ₹0.30 as on .

How has the Monotype India performed historically in terms of returns? The Monotype India has shown returns of 6.06% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -25.53% over 3 months, -47.76% over 1 year, 18.56% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monotype India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monotype India are -40.96 and -10.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global