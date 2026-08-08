Here's the live share price of Monotype India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Monotype India
|3.03
|-8.11
|-27.66
|-26.09
|-49.25
|17.42
|6.34
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Monotype India has declined 49.25% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Monotype India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.32
|0.33
|10
|0.32
|0.33
|20
|0.34
|0.34
|50
|0.37
|0.37
|100
|0.4
|0.4
|200
|0.44
|0.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Monotype India saw a drop in promoter holding to 12.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Monotype India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Monotype India - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Monotype India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 24, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|Monotype India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 28Th May, 2026
|Apr 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Monotype India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Monotype India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1974PLC287552 and registration number is 287552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monotype India is ₹0.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Monotype India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Monotype India is ₹23.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Monotype India are ₹0.35 and ₹0.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monotype India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monotype India is ₹0.70 and 52-week low of Monotype India is ₹0.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Monotype India has shown returns of 6.06% over the past day, -5.41% for the past month, -25.53% over 3 months, -47.76% over 1 year, 18.56% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monotype India are -40.96 and -10.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global