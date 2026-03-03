Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Monolithisch India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹425.50 Closed
1.81₹ 7.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:55 PM IST
Monolithisch India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹391.00₹427.80
₹425.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹219.45₹607.40
₹425.50
Open Price
₹391.00
Prev. Close
₹417.95
Volume
24,250

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Monolithisch India has gained 11.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 75.03%.

Monolithisch India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Monolithisch India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Monolithisch India		-6.74-10.80-20.72-6.3875.0320.5111.85
Vesuvius India		-0.921.794.37-3.5931.2245.7636.84
RHI Magnesita India		-5.20-3.92-8.89-12.757.07-14.6312.49
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		-4.31-9.84-34.998.6746.8311.746.89
IFGL Refractories		-2.41-9.04-22.07-34.31-3.4312.604.93
Orient Ceratech		-6.12-11.52-19.26-6.2417.2912.808.92
Refractory Shapes		-9.61-16.89-29.91-38.08-53.91-22.15-13.95
SP Refractories		-0.80-17.35-36.25-16.01-7.817.664.35

Over the last one year, Monolithisch India has gained 75.03% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (31.22%), RHI Magnesita India (7.07%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (46.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Monolithisch India has outperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (36.84%) and RHI Magnesita India (12.49%).

Monolithisch India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Monolithisch India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5447.94436.79
10450.69445.2
20460.88455.34
50478.09471.92
100492.84470.62
200397.990

Monolithisch India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Monolithisch India saw a rise in promoter holding to 138.27%, while DII stake increased to 2.37%, FII holding fell to 1.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Monolithisch India

Monolithisch India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26999WB2018PLC227534 and registration number is 227534. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prabhat Tekriwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harsh Tekriwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Tekriwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kritish Tekriwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyen Sahay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Jee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Monolithisch India Share Price

What is the share price of Monolithisch India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monolithisch India is ₹425.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Monolithisch India?

The Monolithisch India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monolithisch India?

The market cap of Monolithisch India is ₹924.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Monolithisch India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Monolithisch India are ₹427.80 and ₹391.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monolithisch India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monolithisch India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monolithisch India is ₹607.40 and 52-week low of Monolithisch India is ₹219.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Monolithisch India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Monolithisch India has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, -14.03% for the past month, -22.38% over 3 months, 75.03% over 1 year, 20.51% across 3 years, and 11.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monolithisch India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monolithisch India are 0.00 and 7.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

