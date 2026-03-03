Here's the live share price of Monolithisch India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Monolithisch India has gained 11.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 75.03%.
Monolithisch India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Monolithisch India
|-6.74
|-10.80
|-20.72
|-6.38
|75.03
|20.51
|11.85
|Vesuvius India
|-0.92
|1.79
|4.37
|-3.59
|31.22
|45.76
|36.84
|RHI Magnesita India
|-5.20
|-3.92
|-8.89
|-12.75
|7.07
|-14.63
|12.49
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|-4.31
|-9.84
|-34.99
|8.67
|46.83
|11.74
|6.89
|IFGL Refractories
|-2.41
|-9.04
|-22.07
|-34.31
|-3.43
|12.60
|4.93
|Orient Ceratech
|-6.12
|-11.52
|-19.26
|-6.24
|17.29
|12.80
|8.92
|Refractory Shapes
|-9.61
|-16.89
|-29.91
|-38.08
|-53.91
|-22.15
|-13.95
|SP Refractories
|-0.80
|-17.35
|-36.25
|-16.01
|-7.81
|7.66
|4.35
Over the last one year, Monolithisch India has gained 75.03% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (31.22%), RHI Magnesita India (7.07%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (46.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Monolithisch India has outperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (36.84%) and RHI Magnesita India (12.49%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|447.94
|436.79
|10
|450.69
|445.2
|20
|460.88
|455.34
|50
|478.09
|471.92
|100
|492.84
|470.62
|200
|397.99
|0
In the latest quarter, Monolithisch India saw a rise in promoter holding to 138.27%, while DII stake increased to 2.37%, FII holding fell to 1.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Monolithisch India fact sheet for more information
Monolithisch India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26999WB2018PLC227534 and registration number is 227534. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monolithisch India is ₹425.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Monolithisch India is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Monolithisch India is ₹924.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Monolithisch India are ₹427.80 and ₹391.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monolithisch India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monolithisch India is ₹607.40 and 52-week low of Monolithisch India is ₹219.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Monolithisch India has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, -14.03% for the past month, -22.38% over 3 months, 75.03% over 1 year, 20.51% across 3 years, and 11.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monolithisch India are 0.00 and 7.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.