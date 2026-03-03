Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mono Pharmacare Share Price

NSE
BSE

MONO PHARMACARE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Mono Pharmacare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mono Pharmacare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.45₹28.90
₹13.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹13.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mono Pharmacare has declined 15.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.21%.

Mono Pharmacare’s current P/E of 27.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mono Pharmacare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mono Pharmacare		-0.7631.31-41.04-39.68-44.21-24.70-15.65
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Mono Pharmacare has declined 44.21% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Mono Pharmacare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Mono Pharmacare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mono Pharmacare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.7612.72
1012.1312.25
2011.2412.27
5014.9314.54
10019.0117.81
20022.6622.82

Mono Pharmacare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mono Pharmacare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mono Pharmacare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mono Pharmacare fact sheet for more information

About Mono Pharmacare

Mono Pharmacare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2022PLC136193 and registration number is 136193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Panilam Lakhatariya
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Supal Panilam Lakhatariya
    Director
  • Mr. Archit Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Mansukhlal Dasani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chinta Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Drashti Rohit Chande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mono Pharmacare Share Price

What is the share price of Mono Pharmacare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mono Pharmacare is ₹13.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mono Pharmacare?

The Mono Pharmacare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mono Pharmacare?

The market cap of Mono Pharmacare is ₹22.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mono Pharmacare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mono Pharmacare are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mono Pharmacare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mono Pharmacare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mono Pharmacare is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Mono Pharmacare is ₹9.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mono Pharmacare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mono Pharmacare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 31.31% for the past month, -41.04% over 3 months, -44.21% over 1 year, -24.7% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mono Pharmacare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mono Pharmacare are 27.78 and 0.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mono Pharmacare News

More Mono Pharmacare News
icon
Market Pulse