Here's the live share price of Mono Pharmacare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mono Pharmacare has declined 15.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.21%.
Mono Pharmacare’s current P/E of 27.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mono Pharmacare
|-0.76
|31.31
|-41.04
|-39.68
|-44.21
|-24.70
|-15.65
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Mono Pharmacare has declined 44.21% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Mono Pharmacare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.76
|12.72
|10
|12.13
|12.25
|20
|11.24
|12.27
|50
|14.93
|14.54
|100
|19.01
|17.81
|200
|22.66
|22.82
In the latest quarter, Mono Pharmacare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mono Pharmacare fact sheet for more information
Mono Pharmacare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2022PLC136193 and registration number is 136193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mono Pharmacare is ₹13.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mono Pharmacare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mono Pharmacare is ₹22.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mono Pharmacare are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mono Pharmacare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mono Pharmacare is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Mono Pharmacare is ₹9.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mono Pharmacare has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 31.31% for the past month, -41.04% over 3 months, -44.21% over 1 year, -24.7% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mono Pharmacare are 27.78 and 0.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.