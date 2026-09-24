Moneyview Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2014PLC075775 and registration number is 075775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1881.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.