Moneyview has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 24, 2026 and will close on Sep 28, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹32.00-34.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3
|-1.58
|-6.48
|18.17
|22.94
|7.13
|4.22
|Tata Capital
|1.91
|-3.95
|-0.68
|12.14
|5.92
|1.93
|1.16
|Aditya Birla Capital
|5.55
|-2.53
|4.87
|36.45
|38.09
|31.61
|28.9
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|6.76
|5.3
|11.36
|65.95
|8.78
|69.73
|36.71
|HDB Financial Services
|-1.06
|-2.63
|-8.52
|10.6
|-13.4
|-7.26
|-4.42
|Max Financial Services
|5.06
|-0.44
|-7.44
|-0.29
|-1.36
|19.48
|8.46
|360 One Wam
|5.97
|-6.88
|-0.8
|12.44
|8.67
|28.65
|22.67
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|-1.68
|0.06
|13.23
|48.96
|45.93
|74.77
|71.58
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-1.12
|4.39
|-0.69
|18.11
|-17.14
|31.47
|39.2
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-0.87
|-3.53
|-1.65
|52.01
|35.65
|47.84
|26.44
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-2.64
|-4.91
|-7.01
|8.99
|-23.41
|7.82
|16.35
|Angel One
|2.21
|4.9
|-12.31
|35.8
|34.66
|17.18
|19.25
|Computer Age Management Services
|2.58
|-3.74
|-10.81
|16.3
|-9.2
|13.25
|1.23
|KFIN Technologies
|2.58
|-5.97
|2.6
|3.91
|-15.59
|25.89
|20.17
|Maharashtra Scooters
|1.11
|1.58
|6.11
|11.59
|-24.41
|18.64
|22.93
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|0.8
|0.48
|9.9
|55.06
|19.63
|42.38
|42.95
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|12.06
|13.25
|11.44
|38.99
|21.54
|39.07
|11.68
|JSW Holdings
|3.64
|1.54
|-7.78
|-17.98
|-37.45
|33.85
|19.07
|JM Financial
|5.85
|-1.54
|1.21
|8.37
|-26.15
|14.36
|6.86
Source: Dion Global
Moneyview Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2014PLC075775 and registration number is 075775. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1881.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global