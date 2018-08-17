Money spinners: Infosys, D-Mart churn 10 among India’s richest women; check who made it to Kotak-Hurun list

Infosys and Avenue Supermarts have turned out to be real-money spinners, and created 10 among richest Indian women.

Billionaire Radhakrishnan Damani-run Avenue Supermarts and Narayana Murthy-founded IT behemoth Infosys have turned out to be money spinners, and created a total of 10 women among India’s richest, according to a report. Notably, 5 women made it to ‘Kotak-Hurun leading wealthy women list 2018’ from Infosys, while 5 women made it on the list from D-Mart. Interestingly, while Infosys shares are trading at near record high levels, shares of Avenue Supermarts too have shown a very strong rally in the last one year.

Infosys shares were trading at Rs 1,434 this morning, while Avenue Supermarts shares were trading at Rs 1,576. Avenue Supermarts shares have risen by more than 5 times since their IPO in 2017, while Infosys shares have returned about 64% in the last one-year period. We take a closer look at India’s richest women from Infosys and Avenue Supermarts.

Infosys

From the IT bellwether, Sudha Gopalakrishnan came in at the number 12 position with a whopping net worth of Rs 6,840 crore. Interestingly, the list ranks top 100 Indian women with a threshold of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. Akshata Murthy, daughter of founder N R Narayana Murthy came in at the 37th spot with Rs 2,790 crore net worth. Next on the list is Asha Dinesh, with a net worth of Rs 2,760 crore. Next on the list is Rohini Nilekani, wife of Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, with a net worth topping Rs 2,480 crore. Shruti Shibulal, Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal’s daughter came in the 61st rank with a net worth of 1,980 crore.

Avenue Supermarts

Shrikantadevi R Damani, who made a killing in D-Mart’s IPO is ranked 24th on the list with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,820 crore. Other billionaires from the retail chain include Jyoti Kabra at 32nd spot with Rs 3,060 crore in her kitty; Manjri Chandak and Madhu Chandak at the 32nd spot with Rs 3,060 crore net worth each. Finally, Kirandevi G Damani ranks 44th on the list with a net worth of Rs 2,510 crore.

Overall, Smitha V Crishna, third-generation heir of the Godrej Empire, has topped the list in Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2018 with a net worth of whopping Rs 37,570 crore. Roshni Nadar, CEO and Executive Director at HCL, ranks second in with an estimated net worth of Rs 30,200 crore. Indu Jain, chairperson of Bennett Coleman & Co., which owns brands including The Times of India and The Economic Times ranked third on the list with Rs 26,240 crore wealth.