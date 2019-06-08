Money not key to happiness, says Warren Buffett; here’s what makes Berkshire Hathaway CEO happy

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 4:05:30 PM

Even as most assume that more money could guarantee happiness, the legendary investor Warren Buffett believes in exactly the opposite.

warren buffett, buffett, warren, warren buffett best quote, best quote, warrenn best suggestions, warrenn buffett tips, warrenn buffett share tips, वारेन बफे, वारेन बफे टिप्स“I wasn’t unhappy when I had ,000 when I got out of school,” Buffett said during an interview with Becky Quick on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. (Image-Bloomberg)

Even as most assume that more money could guarantee happiness, the legendary investor Warren Buffett believes in exactly the opposite. The happiness should not be defined by what you lack or how quickly you make money, the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ told CNBC in an interview in 2018. Even doubling your net worth would not make you happier, says, the founder of Berkshire Hathaway. One in fact can have a lot of fun while getting rich, he added. The veteran investor also said that he enjoyed the days when he had a mere fraction of his current net worth. “I wasn’t unhappy when I had $10,000 when I got out of school,” Buffett said during an interview with Becky Quick on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. “I was having a lot of fun.”

“Even if you earned that million dollars, your happiness will disappear when you “look around” and “see people with $2 million,” Warren Buffett added. “You will not be way happier if you double your net worth,” he noted. In 2017, Warren Buffett had said that he would be satisfied earning $100,000 annually because he already has an investment that has made him content: a house he purchased in the year 1958, in which the legendary businessman still lives.

Also read: UTI Mutual Fund marks down its debt exposure to DHFL to 100%

Meanwhile, in an annual charity auction organised to host a private lunch with the billionaire investor Warren Buffett,  an agreement was made by an anonymous bidder to pay record $4,567,888. The bid was one-third higher than the last record of $3,456,789 bids in both the years 2012 and 2016. The proceeds coming from the lunch go to the Glide Foundation, a charity in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Money not key to happiness, says Warren Buffett; here’s what makes Berkshire Hathaway CEO happy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition