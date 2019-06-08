Money not key to happiness, says Warren Buffett; here’s what makes Berkshire Hathaway CEO happy

Even as most assume that more money could guarantee happiness, the legendary investor Warren Buffett believes in exactly the opposite. The happiness should not be defined by what you lack or how quickly you make money, the \u2018Oracle of Omaha\u2019 told CNBC in an interview in 2018. Even doubling your net worth would not make you happier, says, the founder of Berkshire Hathaway. One in fact can have a lot of fun while getting rich, he added. The veteran investor also said that he enjoyed the days when he had a mere fraction of his current net worth. \u201cI wasn\u2019t unhappy when I had $10,000 when I got out of school,\u201d Buffett said during an interview with Becky Quick on CNBC\u2019s \u201cSquawk Box\u201d. \u201cI was having a lot of fun.\u201d \u201cEven if you earned that million dollars, your happiness will disappear when you \u201clook around\u201d and \u201csee people with $2 million,\u201d Warren Buffett added. \u201cYou will not be way happier if you double your net worth,\u201d he noted. In 2017, Warren Buffett had said that he would be satisfied earning $100,000 annually because he already has an investment that has made him content: a house he purchased in the year 1958, in which the legendary businessman still lives. Also read: UTI Mutual Fund marks down its debt exposure to DHFL to 100% Meanwhile, in an annual charity auction organised to host a private lunch with the billionaire investor Warren Buffett, \u00a0an agreement was made by an anonymous bidder to pay record $4,567,888. The bid was one-third higher than the last record of $3,456,789 bids in both the years 2012 and 2016. The proceeds coming from the lunch go to the Glide Foundation, a charity in San Francisco\u2019s Tenderloin district.