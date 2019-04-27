Money matters: Axis Bank gets nod to raise Rs 35K crore via debt instruments

By: |
Updated: April 27, 2019 3:36:10 AM

Management expects domestic loan book to grow 5-7% faster than industry growth rates in the quarters ahead

Axis Bank, SEBI, Companies Act, RBI guidelines, CAGR, BSE, National Stock ExchangeOn Thursday, Axis Bank’s management had said after announcing its March-quarter results that it expects the domestic loan book of the bank to grow 5-7% faster than industry growth rates in the quarters ahead.

Private lender Axis Bank on Friday received board approval to raise Rs 35,000 crore through debt instruments.
In a communication to the stock exchanges, the bank said, “…Authorised the bank to borrow/ raise funds in Indian currency/foreign currency by issue of debt instruments including but not limited long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments and tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under RBI guidelines, from time to time, upto an amount of Rs 35,000 crore, in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities] Regulations, 2008 and the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank at the 25th AGM to be held on Saturday, July 20 2019.”

Also read: Blockbuster IPO: Neogen Chemicals issue subscribed over 40 times last day; sees stellar demand

The shareholders’ funds of the bank stood at Rs 66,676 crore, as on March 31, 2019. Under Basel III, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and tier I CAR as on March 31, 2019 was 15.84% and 12.54% respectively. On Thursday, Axis Bank’s management had said after announcing its March-quarter results that it expects the domestic loan book of the bank to grow 5-7% faster than industry growth rates in the quarters ahead.

Over the past 10 years, Axis Bank has grown loans at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% and consumed, on an average, 45 basis points (bps) of CET 1 every year, excluding the impact of capital raise. On Friday, the bank’s shares ended 2.61% higher than their previous close at Rs 760.20 on the BSE and 2.23% higher at Rs 757.40 on the National Stock Exchange. The announcement was made after the close of trade.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Money matters: Axis Bank gets nod to raise Rs 35K crore via debt instruments
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition