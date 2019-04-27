Money matters: Axis Bank gets nod to raise Rs 35K crore via debt instruments

Private lender Axis Bank on Friday received board approval to raise Rs 35,000 crore through debt instruments. In a communication to the stock exchanges, the bank said, \u201c.Authorised the bank to borrow\/ raise funds in Indian currency\/foreign currency by issue of debt instruments including but not limited long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments and tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under RBI guidelines, from time to time, upto an amount of Rs 35,000 crore, in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities] Regulations, 2008 and the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank at the 25th AGM to be held on Saturday, July 20 2019.\u201d Also read:\u00a0Blockbuster IPO: Neogen Chemicals issue subscribed over 40 times last day; sees stellar demand The shareholders\u2019 funds of the bank stood at Rs 66,676 crore, as on March 31, 2019. Under Basel III, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and tier I CAR as on March 31, 2019 was 15.84% and 12.54% respectively. On Thursday, Axis Bank\u2019s management had said after announcing its March-quarter results that it expects the domestic loan book of the bank to grow 5-7% faster than industry growth rates in the quarters ahead. Over the past 10 years, Axis Bank has grown loans at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% and consumed, on an average, 45 basis points (bps) of CET 1 every year, excluding the impact of capital raise. On Friday, the bank\u2019s shares ended 2.61% higher than their previous close at Rs 760.20 on the BSE and 2.23% higher at Rs 757.40 on the National Stock Exchange. The announcement was made after the close of trade.