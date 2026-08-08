What is the share price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹0.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Money Masters Leasing & Finance? The Money Masters Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance? The market cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹6.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Money Masters Leasing & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance are ₹0.65 and ₹0.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Money Masters Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹0.55 as on .

How has the Money Masters Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Money Masters Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -26.14% over 3 months, -62.64% over 1 year, -38.16% across 3 years, and 1.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance are 11.97 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global