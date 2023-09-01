Follow Us

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Price

MONEY MASTERS LEASING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.58 Closed
-5-2.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.58₹46.58
₹46.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.30₹57.03
₹46.58
Open Price
₹46.58
Prev. Close
₹49.03
Volume
10,000

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.58
  • R246.58
  • R346.58
  • Pivot
    46.58
  • S146.58
  • S246.58
  • S346.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.3249.86
  • 105.5746.79
  • 205.3141.8
  • 506.1833.94
  • 1005.6826.09
  • 2002.840

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.4868.6569.38119.30438.50824.21870.42
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC082399 and registration number is 082399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hozef Abdulhussain Darukhanawala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratish Tagde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijaypratap Talukdar Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Vashishth
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Duraiya Hozef Darukhanawala
    Director

FAQs on Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹46.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 3.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹46.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹57.03 and 52-week low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

