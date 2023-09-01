Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.48
|68.65
|69.38
|119.30
|438.50
|824.21
|870.42
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC082399 and registration number is 082399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹46.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 3.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹46.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹57.03 and 52-week low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.