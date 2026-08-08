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Money Masters Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

MONEY MASTERS LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.65 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Money Masters Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.65₹0.65
₹0.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.55₹1.75
₹0.65
Open Price
₹0.65
Prev. Close
₹0.65
Volume
18,594

Source: Dion Global

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Money Masters Leasing & Finance		-4.41-4.41-26.143.17-62.64-38.161.48
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Money Masters Leasing & Finance has declined 62.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Money Masters Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.680.66
100.680.67
200.690.68
500.730.71
1000.730.75
2000.81.1

Source: Dion Global

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Money Masters Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Money Masters Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTMoney Masters Lease. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTMoney Masters Lease. - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited
Jul 28, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTMoney Masters Lease. - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 27, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTMoney Masters Lease. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 27, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTMoney Masters Lease. - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Money Masters Leasing & Finance

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC082399 and registration number is 082399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Javid Husain Parkar
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Hozef Abdulhussain Darukhanawala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Duraiya Hozef Darukhanawala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saideep Rajendrakumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikrant Ponkshe
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Suresh Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Money Masters Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹0.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Money Masters Leasing & Finance?

The Money Masters Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹6.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Money Masters Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance are ₹0.65 and ₹0.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Money Masters Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹0.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Money Masters Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Money Masters Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -26.14% over 3 months, -62.64% over 1 year, -38.16% across 3 years, and 1.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance are 11.97 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Money Masters Leasing & Finance News

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