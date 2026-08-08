Here's the live share price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Money Masters Leasing & Finance
|-4.41
|-4.41
|-26.14
|3.17
|-62.64
|-38.16
|1.48
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Money Masters Leasing & Finance has declined 62.64% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Money Masters Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.68
|0.66
|10
|0.68
|0.67
|20
|0.69
|0.68
|50
|0.73
|0.71
|100
|0.73
|0.75
|200
|0.8
|1.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Money Masters Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Money Masters Lease. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Money Masters Lease. - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of Money Masters Leasing & Finance Limited
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Money Masters Lease. - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Money Masters Lease. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Money Masters Lease. - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC082399 and registration number is 082399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹0.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Money Masters Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹6.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Money Masters Leasing & Finance are ₹0.65 and ₹0.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Money Masters Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Money Masters Leasing & Finance is ₹0.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Money Masters Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -26.14% over 3 months, -62.64% over 1 year, -38.16% across 3 years, and 1.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Money Masters Leasing & Finance are 11.97 and 0.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global