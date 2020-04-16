Money, bond and Forex markets to continue trading for trimmed hours, RBI extends date till April 30

Timings for the money market along with some other financial markets have been amended as 10 AM to 2 PM, from the earlier 9 AM to 5 PM.

Keeping in mind the challenges faced by traders and brokers during the nation-wide lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended its earlier order, trimming the timings for currency, money and bond markets by four hours, till April 30. The move is in line with the lockdown extension, announced by the central government. The trading hours were cut citing the challenges faced by staff members and the risk that the long hours of trade were posing during such times. Timings for the money market along with some other financial markets have been amended as 10 AM to 2 PM, from the earlier 9 AM to 5 PM.

“In view of the Government of India’s order that the lockdown will continue to be in force till May 3, 2020 (Sunday), it has been decided that the amended trading hours for various RBI regulated markets will continue to be effective till the close of business on Thursday April 30, 2020,” the central bank said in a statement. The order does not cover the last three days of the lockdown as those were already marked as bank holidays.

The various RBI-regulated markets where these changes will apply include, market repo in government securities, tri-party repo in government securities, commercial paper and certificate of deposits. The change in timing also affects markets related to the repo in corporate bonds, government securities, foreign currency and rupee interest rate derivatives.

Similar moves have been made by central banks across the globe, citing the troubled times that the novel coronavirus has brought. In its order dated April 3, RBI had said that the move was to minimise risk and ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory control while optimising thin resources and ensuring the safety of personnel, it has been decided to revise the trading hours for various markets. Earlier the RBI had notified the change in timing to be applicable till April 17.