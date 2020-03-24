Monday mayhem: Worst day ever for markets, colossal Rs 14.2 lakh crore of wealth wiped out

With the country headed for full-blown lockdown owing to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Sensex crashed by a jaw-dropping 3,934.72 points or more than 13% as investors rushed for the exit.

By Urvashi Valecha in Mumbai

It was mayhem in the markets again on Monday as stocks saw their worst-ever single-day crash, bonds sold off and the rupee slipped to a new low of 76.30 against the dollar. With the country headed for full-blown lockdown owing to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Sensex crashed by a jaw-dropping 3,934.72 points or more than 13% as investors rushed for the exit. A colossal Rs 14.2 lakh crore of wealth was wiped out.

Trading on both the BSE and the NSE came to a halt early in the morning after the benchmark indices hit the 10 % lower circuit breaker. However, the carnage continued after trading resumed post the 45-minute freeze with and stocks were further battered.

On Friday, the regulator had rolled out a series of steps aimed at curbing speculation and volatility; and preventing short-selling. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are believed to have taken risk off the table once again on Monday having sold close to $400 million worth of stock; between March 1 and March 20, they have sold $6.7 billion worth of equities. The Sensex and Nifty are now down nearly 40% from their January highs.

S&P Global Ratings said the coronoavirus pandemic would cost the global economy $620 billion and trimmed India’s GDP growth forecast for 2020-21 to 5.2% from the earlier estimate of 6.5%. With most markets across Asia further worsened the market sentiment that has been already reeling under the coronavirus spread.