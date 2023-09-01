What is the Market Cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹1,184.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is 31.16 and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is 5.63 as on .

What is the share price of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹349.65 as on .