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Monarch Networth Capital Share Price

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BSE

MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Monarch Networth Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹389.85 Closed
0.36₹ 1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Monarch Networth Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹386.50₹391.80
₹389.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹238.75₹404.30
₹389.85
Open Price
₹389.00
Prev. Close
₹388.45
Volume
2,381

Source: Dion Global

Monarch Networth Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Monarch Networth Capital		-0.0112.8423.9429.0916.6533.7338.70
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Monarch Networth Capital has gained 16.65% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Monarch Networth Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Monarch Networth Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Monarch Networth Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5387.89388.54
10376.81383.2
20366.6373.64
50350.77353.93
100317.87335.02
200309.1324.3

Source: Dion Global

Monarch Networth Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Monarch Networth Capital saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding rose to 2.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Monarch Networth Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:07 PM IST ISTMonarch Networth - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results
Jul 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTMonarch Networth - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) -
Jul 28, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTMonarch Networth - Clarification sought from Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
Jul 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTMonarch Networth - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTMonarch Networth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Monarch Networth Capital

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920GJ1993PLC120014 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Manju Suresh Bafna
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Jayantilal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Daulatraj Bafna
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Anish Sugathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathish Kumar Pazhamalai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avni Chouhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Monarch Networth Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Monarch Networth Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monarch Networth Capital is ₹389.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Monarch Networth Capital?

The Monarch Networth Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monarch Networth Capital?

The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹3,091.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Monarch Networth Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Monarch Networth Capital are ₹391.80 and ₹386.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monarch Networth Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monarch Networth Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹404.30 and 52-week low of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹238.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Monarch Networth Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Monarch Networth Capital has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, 12.84% for the past month, 23.94% over 3 months, 16.65% over 1 year, 33.73% across 3 years, and 38.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital are 17.06 and 3.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Monarch Networth Capital News

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