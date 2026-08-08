Here's the live share price of Monarch Networth Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Monarch Networth Capital
|-0.01
|12.84
|23.94
|29.09
|16.65
|33.73
|38.70
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Monarch Networth Capital has gained 16.65% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Monarch Networth Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|387.89
|388.54
|10
|376.81
|383.2
|20
|366.6
|373.64
|50
|350.77
|353.93
|100
|317.87
|335.02
|200
|309.1
|324.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Monarch Networth Capital saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding rose to 2.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:07 PM IST IST
|Monarch Networth - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Financial Results
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Monarch Networth - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) -
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Monarch Networth - Clarification sought from Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Monarch Networth - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Monarch Networth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920GJ1993PLC120014 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monarch Networth Capital is ₹389.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Monarch Networth Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹3,091.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Monarch Networth Capital are ₹391.80 and ₹386.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monarch Networth Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹404.30 and 52-week low of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹238.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Monarch Networth Capital has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, 12.84% for the past month, 23.94% over 3 months, 16.65% over 1 year, 33.73% across 3 years, and 38.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital are 17.06 and 3.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global