Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.55
|4.65
|70.85
|54.62
|-12.16
|120.56
|120.56
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920GJ1993PLC120014 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹1,184.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is 31.16 and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is 5.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹349.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹419.45 and 52-week low of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.