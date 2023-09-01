Follow Us

MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹349.65 Closed
0.531.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹344.40₹355.00
₹349.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.00₹419.45
₹349.65
Open Price
₹349.50
Prev. Close
₹347.80
Volume
1,83,962

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1353.43
  • R2359.52
  • R3364.03
  • Pivot
    348.92
  • S1342.83
  • S2338.32
  • S3332.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5370.07342.75
  • 10358.83337.6
  • 20354.92329.69
  • 50354.1304.49
  • 100308.59282.71
  • 200264.05273.15

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.554.6570.8554.62-12.16120.56120.56
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920GJ1993PLC120014 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Manju Bafna
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bafna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chetan Bohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathish Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avni Chouhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹1,184.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is 31.16 and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is 5.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹349.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹419.45 and 52-week low of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

