What is the share price of Monarch Networth Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Monarch Networth Capital is ₹389.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Monarch Networth Capital? The Monarch Networth Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Monarch Networth Capital? The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹3,091.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Monarch Networth Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Monarch Networth Capital are ₹391.80 and ₹386.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Monarch Networth Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Monarch Networth Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹404.30 and 52-week low of Monarch Networth Capital is ₹238.75 as on .

How has the Monarch Networth Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Monarch Networth Capital has shown returns of 0.36% over the past day, 12.84% for the past month, 23.94% over 3 months, 16.65% over 1 year, 33.73% across 3 years, and 38.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital are 17.06 and 3.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global