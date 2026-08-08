Here's the live share price of Mold-Tek Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mold-Tek Technologies
|22.26
|45.81
|43.48
|34.69
|35.67
|-17.94
|17.05
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mold-Tek Technologies has gained 35.67% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Mold-Tek Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|146.93
|154.41
|10
|140.5
|147.94
|20
|133.5
|141.19
|50
|129.44
|134.38
|100
|127.4
|133.5
|200
|143.26
|139.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mold-Tek Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.47%, while DII stake decreased to 0.47%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:59 AM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Technologi. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Technologi. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Technologi. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Technologi. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Technologi. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200TG1985PLC005631 and registration number is 005631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹188.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mold-Tek Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹541.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mold-Tek Technologies are ₹204.30 and ₹188.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹220.05 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹101.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mold-Tek Technologies has shown returns of -5.02% over the past day, 45.81% for the past month, 43.48% over 3 months, 35.67% over 1 year, -17.94% across 3 years, and 17.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies are 29.43 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global