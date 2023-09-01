Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200TG1985PLC005631 and registration number is 005631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,73.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is 33.33 and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is 10.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹378.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹392.85 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹86.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.