Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹378.25 Closed
0.853.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹374.70₹387.00
₹378.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.25₹392.85
₹378.25
Open Price
₹378.80
Prev. Close
₹375.05
Volume
1,12,847

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1384.6
  • R2391.95
  • R3396.9
  • Pivot
    379.65
  • S1372.3
  • S2367.35
  • S3360

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.54372.33
  • 1091.64363.35
  • 2090.3343.86
  • 5090.44315.33
  • 10092.97291.89
  • 20089.93249.03

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3337.9111.4549.34323.40852.38667.68
2.707.0914.4118.9723.03190.65153.67
3.9811.2718.2727.5315.62264.28175.82
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.0320.3143.14121.61183.71164.40185.22
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
0.131.8644.13118.18133.11141.8316.64
20.228.4847.5667.81182.83204.35204.35
0.6635.8393.7193.7193.7193.7193.71
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
-0.16-0.3716.1627.3031.2415.5715.57
2.59-8.617.6156.6584.34167.1728.10
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
11.312.7929.4777.10135.91295.36193.20
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200TG1985PLC005631 and registration number is 005631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J Lakshmana Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. J Sudha Rani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. J Bhujanga Rao
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. A Subrahmanyam
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Togaru Dhanraj Tirumala Narasimha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham
    Additional Director
  • Dr. K Venkata Appa Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. C Vasanth Kumar Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sobhana Chalam Kesaboina
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,73.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is 33.33 and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is 10.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹378.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹392.85 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹86.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

