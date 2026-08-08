What is the share price of Mold-Tek Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹188.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Mold-Tek Technologies? The Mold-Tek Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Technologies? The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹541.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mold-Tek Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mold-Tek Technologies are ₹204.30 and ₹188.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mold-Tek Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹220.05 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹101.30 as on .

How has the Mold-Tek Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Mold-Tek Technologies has shown returns of -5.02% over the past day, 45.81% for the past month, 43.48% over 3 months, 35.67% over 1 year, -17.94% across 3 years, and 17.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies are 29.43 and 4.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global