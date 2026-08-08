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Mold-Tek Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Mold-Tek Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹188.10 Closed
-5.02₹ -9.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mold-Tek Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹188.10₹204.30
₹188.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.30₹220.05
₹188.10
Open Price
₹202.90
Prev. Close
₹198.05
Volume
81,679

Source: Dion Global

Mold-Tek Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mold-Tek Technologies		22.2645.8143.4834.6935.67-17.9417.05
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mold-Tek Technologies has gained 35.67% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Mold-Tek Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Mold-Tek Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mold-Tek Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5146.93154.41
10140.5147.94
20133.5141.19
50129.44134.38
100127.4133.5
200143.26139.9

Source: Dion Global

Mold-Tek Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mold-Tek Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 50.47%, while DII stake decreased to 0.47%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mold-Tek Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:59 AM IST ISTMold-Tek Technologi. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTMold-Tek Technologi. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTMold-Tek Technologi. - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTMold-Tek Technologi. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTMold-Tek Technologi. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Mold-Tek Technologies

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200TG1985PLC005631 and registration number is 005631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J Lakshmana Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. J Sudharani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. A Subramanyam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. J Bhujanga Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. T N Dhanraj Tirumala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Sobhana Chalam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. V R Madhuri Viswanadham
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ponnuswamy Ramnath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Eswara Rao Immaneni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mold-Tek Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Mold-Tek Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹188.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mold-Tek Technologies?

The Mold-Tek Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Technologies?

The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹541.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mold-Tek Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mold-Tek Technologies are ₹204.30 and ₹188.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mold-Tek Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹220.05 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Technologies is ₹101.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mold-Tek Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mold-Tek Technologies has shown returns of -5.02% over the past day, 45.81% for the past month, 43.48% over 3 months, 35.67% over 1 year, -17.94% across 3 years, and 17.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies are 29.43 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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