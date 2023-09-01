What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹1,73.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is 33.33 and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is 10.55 as on .

What is the share price of Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. is ₹378.25 as on .